Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Fat cows selling to £1435 for 820kg

Top prices this week at Draperstown Mart.

Bullocks sold £1430/695kg, heifers sold £1240/610kg, weanlings selling to 286ppk and fat cows £1435/820kg.

BULLOCKS

Laura Morrison and Lynne Mountstephen £1430/695kg,£1405/700kg, £1380/760kg, £1380/655kg, £1360/770kg, £1350/710kg, £1340/710kg, £1330/650kg, £1325/665kg, £1310/665kg, Brian Faulkner £1360/705kg, £1300/670kg, Thomas Boyd £1320/700kg, £1270/630kg, C Spence £1300/700kg, £1280/665kg, Joseph Hughes £1265/610kg, £1265/650kg, £1230/615kg, C Spence £1260, £1240/625kg, £1235/605kg, £1200/650kg, £1170/645kg, Thomas Jeffers £1205/585, £1200/615kg, Laura Morrison £1220/55kg,William Moore £1200/645kg, £1190/680kg, Thomas Boyd £1170/685kg, £1130/645kg, M O'Kane £1140/610kg, Thomas Jeffers £1120/530kg, £1120/605kg, £1120/645kg, £1120/520kg, £1100/610kg, George Ramsey £1100/660kg, £1100/640kg, M O'Kane £1100/550kg, C Spence £1100/600kg, Francis Connon £1095/530kg, £1075/560kg, £990/530kg and Joseph Hughes £1070/530kg.

HEIFERS

M O'Kane £1240/610kg, William Moore £1235/665kg, £1190/620kg, £1170/645kg, £1100/605kg, W Galway £1190/570kg, £1160/615kg, £1095/560kg, M O'Kane £1150/585kg, Francis Connon £1135/455kg, £1070/500kg, £1015/475kg, £1005/485kg, £1000/530kg, £980/500kg, £970/455kg, £965/560kg, £965/510kg, O Kearney £1000/520kg, W G Galway £1000/570kg, F A and S Conway £990/505kg, £950/480kg, F Connon £955/495kg, £950/465kg, £945/455kg, £940/485kg, £935/480kg, £935/495kg, £930/480kg, £925/455kg, £920/435kg, £920/455kg, £910/470kg, £900/445kg, £900/425kg, £895/440kg, £890/445kg, £890/410kg, M O'Kane £935/505kg, Adrian McLaughlin £930/490kg, £920/520kg, £910/515kg and O Kearney £920/465kg, £920/440kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

John Gallagher £900/380kg, £900/370kg, £880/365kg, G Bradley £890/330kg, £890/325kg, Philip Donaghy £885/345kg, Nigel Jordan £870/350kg, Peter and Stephen McNally £820/340kg, G Bradley £815/320kg, £810/290kg, £800/295kg, £790/320kg, Nigel Jordan £800/280kg, Mervyn Wilkinson £800/335kg, Seamus Loughran £790/340kg, Hugh O'Hagan £790/280kg, Sean Slean £775/325kg, Thomas O'Neill £730/270kg, Peter and Stephen McNally £720/320kg, £685/275kg, Patrick Donnolly £715/280kg, £690/275kg, Sean Slean £655/275kg, A Devine £625/245kg, G Bradley £600/270kg and P and S McNally £580/235kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

John Young £950/500kg, £880/495kg, £940/485kg, £805/485kg, Thomas O'Neill £900/370kg, Nigel Jordan £810/340kg, £800/365kg, £790/345kg, £775/330kg, £760/375kg, £730/300kg, £720/345kg, £700/310kg, John Gallagher £800/370kg, Philip Donaghy £785/420kg, £780/345kg, £780/315kg, £620/260kg, G Bradley £695/280kg and A Devine £670/245kg, £605/245kg, £550/250kg.

FAT COWS

Eric Connor £1435/820kg, Nigel McLaughlin £1346.20/1060kg, Owen Hughes £1342.50/750kg, £1242/690kg, £1185.9/670kg, £1159/610kg, Brendan McCloskey £1207/850kg, Francis Connon £1139.60/770kg, £1123.20/780kg, £105790/710kg, £1013.80/740kg, £1000.10/730kg, £972/7720kg, Glenn Cuddy £1098.80/670kg, Stephen McGurk £996.60/660kg, Fergus Ferguson £995.40/790kg, M McGurk £979.80/690kg, Gerry O'Hagan £970.20/770kg, £944.70/670kg, Glenn Cuddy £915.20/640kg, Francis Connon £910/650kg, £876.30/690kg, £844/.90/710kg, Thomas Nelson £864/600kg, Brendan McCullagh £850.90/670kg, £843.60/570kg, C Spence £835.20/580kg and Kathleen McCloskey £828/460kg.