Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Fat cows sold to £1,288 for 700kg

Exceptional prices on Friday as weanlings sold to 296ppk (£860/290kg).

Bullocks sold to £1,470 for 780kg, heifers sold to £1,250 for 580kg and fat cows sold to £1,288 for 700kg.

BULLOCKS

Tony Lagan £1,470/780kg, £1,460/690kg, £1,460/700kg, £1,455/700kg, £1,450/760kg, £1,445/690kg, Felix McElhone £1,385/730kg, £1,385/670kg, £1,365/630kg, £1,350/700kg £1,295/670kg, Laura Morrison and Lynn Mountstephen £1,370/710kg, £1,360/650kg, £1,340/670kg, £1,330/680kg, £1,300/660kg, £1,290/620kg, £1,270/630kg, £1,250/610kg, £1,245/610kg, £1,240/650kg, £1,235/630kg, Tony Lagan £1,350/660kg, Felix McElhone £1,275/590kg, Kieran Rafferty £1,250/660kg, £1,200/600kg, G Kernohan £1,235/670kg, £1,190/590kg, £1,190/620kg, Hugh Nugent £1,230/620kg, John McCormack £1,205/600kg, £1,200/630kg, Felix Mallon £1,190/620kg, G Kernohan £1,180/590kg, £1,180/610kg, £1,160/600kg, Laura Morrison and Lynn Mountstephen £1,140/610kg, Felix Mallon £1,160/630kg, Hugh Nugent £1,140/580kg, £1,135/550kg, Kieran Rafferty £1,130/580kg, Derek McKinney £1,120/580kg, G Kernohan £1,115/590kg and Thomas McGovern £1,100/510.

HEIFERS

Maura Bradley £1,250/580kg, Hugh Nugent £1,190/620kg, £1,120/570kg, Nigel McLaughlin £1,180/590kg, £1,145/580kg, Dominic Mullin £1,120/590kg, Francis Cushenan £1,105/560kg, Gerard Mooney £1,100/570kg, £1,095/650kg, £1,080/580kg, Nigel McLaughlin £1,085/520kg, Patrick Devlin £1,075/580kg, William Johnston £1,070/500kg, Hugh Nugent £1,065/510kg, Michael McGlade £1,060/520kg, £1,050/470kg, £1,030/490kg, Nigel McLaughlin £1,060/520kg, £1,055/560kg, £1,020/490kg, £1,005/530kg, £1,000/500kg, William Johnston £1,020/530kg, £1,000/510kg and Michael McGlade £1,015/450kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Shane Burke £1,110/520kg, £1,065/460kg, £1,060/480kg, £1,050/440kg, £1,045/500kg, £1,010/460kg, £1,005/420kg, Gregory O’Kane £1,070/500kg, John Convery £1,070/500kg, £1,030/510kg, S Moore £1,000/550kg, Joseph Doris £990/460kg, £950/490kg, W Lyttle £965/510kg, Kieran Morris £955/490kg, £900/440kg, £900/440kg, John Convery £955/430kg, £945/430kg, Charles Warnock £900/360kg, P O’Kane £890/380kg, £870/360kg, Kieran Morris £870/460kg, Charles Loughran £860/290kg, Gerry O’Hagan £840/450kg, J Doris £840/380kg, Maura Bradley £810/330kg, Charles Loughran £810/300kg, £800/300kg, M Black £800/300kg, Kieran Morris £800/400kg, Charles Warnock £800/280kg, £770/290kg, £720/270kg, Bernard Brian Heagney £785/300kg, John O’Neill £775/360kg, £730/330kg and P O’Kane £745/320kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Joseph Doris £980/480kg, Philip McVey £870/350kg, Mark Rosborough £850/370kg, Maura Bradley £840/360kg, J Lennox £835/320kg, £830/360kg, Charles Loughran £835/360kg, Mark Rosborough £830/400kg, £800/380kg, B Heagney £810/320kg, John Convery £800/380kg, C McVey £790/310kg, £780/300kg, Philip McVey £790/390kg, B Heagney £775/280kg, £770/280kg, Charles Loughran £770/310kg, £760/280kg, £750/320kg, Victor Creighton £770/440kg, John Convery £765/360kg, £760/360kg, J Lennox £760/360kg, Philip McVey £755/270kg, £750/290kg, Mervyn Black £750/290kg, C McVey £700/340kg, £700/390kg, £690/280kg, Maura Bradley £700/290kg, £690/310kg and Mervyn Black £680/250kg, £650/290kg.

FAT COWS

William McCorry £1,288/700kg, Hugh Nugent £1,246/700kg, William McCrory £1,194.60/660kg, £1,186.80/690kg, Glenn Cuddy £1,180/590kg, £1,178/620kg, £1,134.60/610kg, £1,101.60/680kg, Hugh O’Hagan £1,153.40/790kg, Mark Seffen £1,146.10/730kg, £1,064/760kg, Keith McMullin £1,049.40/660kg, William McCorry £1,032/600kg, John Gourley £1,028.10/690kg, Kenneth McKinstry £1,020/680kg and W Lyttle £1,016.40/660kg.