Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Heifers sell to £1,590 for 810kg

More top prices this week at Draperstown Mart.

Bullocks sold to £1,380 for 680kg, heifers sold to £1,590 for 810kg, weanling sold to 324ppk and fat cows sold to £1,240.30 for 790kg.

BULLOCKS

Seamus Loughran £1,380/680kg, Sean McGeown £1,370/700kg, £1,325/660kg, John Lynn £1,330/670kg, £1,320/690kg, £1,300/650kg, £1,300/700kg, W Thompson £1,325/750kg, Maurice Stewart £1,290/740kg, £1,245/750kg, £1,230/700kg, £1,200/690kg, Brendan O’Neill £1,280/630kg, Raymond Kelly £1,280/650kg, £1,155/620kg, £1,135/540kg, £1,100/590kg, £1,080/540kg, £1,065/540kg, £1,060/570kg, Sean McGeown £1,225/600kg, Seamus Loughran £1,200/570kg, John Lynn £1,180/650kg, W Thompson £1,145/630kg, £1,120/640kg, Maurice Stewart £1,130/660kg, £1,045/590kg, Trevor Paul £1,115/580kg, Raymond Kelly £1,100/590kg, Trevor Paul £1,085/510kg, £1,010/550kg Kenneth Johnston £1,035/510kg, £1,200/580kg, £1,200/610kg and Edward Cartin £950/410kg, £935/440kg.

HEIFERS

Seamus Loughran £1,590/810kg, Dessie Rafferty £1,400/740kg, £1,340/670kg, £1,300/670kg, £1,300/640kg, £1,295/590kg, £1,270/650kg, Seamus McCrory £1,350/650kg, Seamus Loughran £1,310/630kg, Brendan O’Neill £1,270/650kg, I Rafferty £1,250/640kg, W Thompson £1,245/690kg, Seamus Loughran £1,240/580kg, £1,215/590kg, £1,210/640kg, Seamus McCrory £1,230/580kg, £1,230/670kg, £1,210/700kg, Annie McHugh £1,200/630kg, P Mulgrew £1,200/650kg, £1,195/590kg, Brendan O’Neill £1,200/600kg, Dessie Rafferty £1,200/640kg, A Hanna £1,190/600kg, Barry McKenna £1,190/530kg, £1,185/500kg, £1,180/540kg, Seamus McCrory £1,170/550kg, £1,170/620kg, £1,170/640kg, £1,170/610kg, £1,130/620kg, £1,125/630kg, £1,120/590kg, Brendan O’Neill £1,170/590kg, £1,170/620kg, £1,120/580kg, Paul Molloy £1,160/620kg, £1,130/600kg, D Rafferty £1,160/540kg, P Mulgrew £1,125/520kg and Sean McKenna £1,125/570kg, £1,115/570kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Seamus Loughran £1,065/430kg, Aidan Cudden £1,000/450kg, James Diamond £1,000/480kg, Patrick O’Boyle £975/510kg, Dessie Rafferty £970/480kg, Shane Burke £970/400kg, Seamus Loughran £960/390kg, £950/320kg, £930/360kg, James Miller £940/450kg, J Lennox £935/410kg, Patrick O’Boyle £930/420kg, Robert Bryson £930/450kg, Oliver Heagney £920/440kg, £920/370kg, £900/430kg, J Lennox £910/410kg, £900/440kg, James Diamond £905/370kg, Sean Mullan £905/350kg, Adrian Cudden £905/450kg, £900/390kg, £890/360kg, James Miller £900/390kg, Semaus Loughran £900/300kg, A Baxter £890/390kg, Oliver Heagney £880/360kg, A Cudden £820/330kg, P O’Boyle £820/370kg, D Rafferty £800/380kg and J Miller £800/380kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

M and S Loughran £1,005/410kg, James Chivers £1,000/420kg, Barry McKenna £990/460kg, John Convery £970/450kg, Hugh OHagan £960/440kg, S Loughran £955/410kg, B McKenna £940/430kg, S Loughran £940/390kg, £920/400kg, John Convery £900/350kg, J Chivers £900/460kg, Patrick O’Boyle £900/30kg, Hugh O’Hagan £870/450kg, S Mullan £865/400kg, John Convery £850/400kg, £845/450kg, £840/400kg, James Chivers £840/410kg, £835/390kg, J Diamond £840/420kg, A Baxter £835/390kg, Patrick O’Boyle £830/430kg, A Fleming £820/380kg, J Chivers £820/380kg, £810/360kg, £805/400kg, £805/380kg, £800/370kg, J McLaughlin £820/340kg, O Heagney £815/370kg, £810/420kg, £800/380kg, P O’Boyle £810/340kg, £800/390kg and J Diamond £800/320kg.

FAT COWS

J and K Lavery £1,240.30/790kg, Sean McGeown £1,216.60/770kg, Plunkett Mullin £1,162/700kg, Brendan Kelly £1,159.20/720kg, Nigen McLaughlin £1,157.30/710kg, Barry McKenna £1,148/700kg, Hugh Lagan £1,134.60/620kg, Elizabeth Kennedy £1,110/740kg, Nigel McLaughlin £1,049.60/640kg, F Gillen £1,029.50/710kg, James Diamond £978.20/670kg, Gerard McCann £963.60/660kg, Barry McKenna £951.40/710kg, Raymond Kelly £945/630kg, Annie McHugh £927.20/760kg and Patrick McCullagh £908.80/710kg.