Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Suckler cows sell to £1,810

Another large entry of stock. Store cattle in strong demand.

Bullocks sold to £1,430/760kg, heifers sold to £1,365/650kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,080, suckler cows sold to £1,810 and fat cows sold to £1,620/750kg.

BULLOCKS: Martin O'Kane £1,430/760kg, £1,385/700kg, £1,345/720kg, Brian Harkness £1,380/750kg, Terence Duffin £1,300/700kg, £1,200/680kg, £1,100/590kg, £1,090/670kg, £1,050/630kg, J J McKenna £1,140/660kg, £1,100/610kg, £1,055/620kg, £960/530kg, A and J Finney £1,135/640kg, W A Stewart £1,000/550kg, £945/460kg, £949/540kg, Alastair Turtle £995/540kg, £920/510kg, £870/500kg, £810/520kg, Darwin Mawhinney £900/460kg, £845/490kg, £800/470kg and Terence Duffin £865/570kg.

HEIFERS: Martin O'Kane £1,365/650kg, £1,285/680kg, W Thompson £1,220/630kg, £950/560kg, £900/500kg, Gilbert Crawford £1,100/590kg, £1,000/550kg, Alastair Turtle £1,055/560kg, Gilbert Crawford £900/490kg, Gerard Mooney £895/510kg, £890/520kg, £825/470kg, Robert Miller £860/510kg, Stephen Miller £780/460kg and Conor Green £705/490kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: John Lynch £1,080/490kg, £1,025/580kg, £940/490kg, Thomas and Margaret Loughran £945/390kg, £830/400kg, A and J Finney £940/510kg, Michael McGlade £920/370kg, E Lynch £910/560kg, John Lynch £825/400kg, £800/390kg, £795/350kg, £750/400kg, William Kerlin £790/340kg, £730/340kg, £725/350kg, A Daly £770/320kg, A and J Finney £745/440kg, John McGilligan £740/450kg, John Lynch £730/360kg, Robert Davis £720/380kg, A Farrell £700/370kg, £700/400kg, £700/320kg, £700/350kg, £700/320kg, £655/350kg, £650/350kg, £640/370kg, A and J Finney £700/370kg, Oliver Kane £695/340kg, £640/260kg, Stewart McCloy £650/350kg and Robert Davis £650/360kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE: William Kerlin £795/380kg, Thomas and Margaret Loughran £730/390kg, Oliver O'Kane £720/410kg, John McGillian £700/360kg, £680/340kg, £650/330kg, S Daly £700/380kg, Wesley Tomb £670/355kg, £670/355kg, Robert Davis £655/360kg, Johnston Mitchell £645/390kg, £635/340kg, William Kerlin £635/305kg, £635/305kg, John McGilligan £620/330kg and Robert Davis £600/370kg, £600/350kg.

SUCKLER COWS: Hugh Savage £1,810, £1,280 and £1,220.

FAT COWS: Bernard McKenna £1,620/750kg, Gilbert Crawford £1,337.70/910kg, James Porter £1,324/720kg, £1,196/650kg,William Kerlin £1,200/1030, Neil Hutchinson £1,180, Michael Quinn £1,149.20/680kg, Martin McCrory £1,095.20/740kg, Jerome McGoldrick £997.50/570kg, Denis Crosson £910/570kg, Jerome McGoldrick £897.80/670kg, Brian McFlynn £883.20/640kg, H and M Lavery £834/600kg, James Devlin £8050/750kg, Robert Miller £798/600kg, H and M Lavery £786.60/460kg, Jerome McGoldrick £770/550kg, H and M Lavery £750.40/670kg and Charles Walls £743.40/590kg.