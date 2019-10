Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Suckler cows sell to £1680

A sharp trade on Friday (September 27, 2019) in all sections.

Bullocks sold to £1385/740kg, heifers sold to £1250/670kg, weanlings sold to up to £1035, suckler cows sold to £1680 and fat cows sold to £168/720kg.

BULLOCKS

I O'Neill £1385/740kg, £1360/720kg, £1350/730kg, £1290/620kg, James Ryan £1365/780kg, William Jeffers £1340/650kg, £1330/630kg, £1315/610kg, £1300/640kg, £1290/610kg, John Lynn £1320/700kg, £1290/670kg, £1275/700kg, Alastair Wilson £1280/740kg, John Ryan £1255/700kg, £1250/710kg, Kenneth McKinstry £1250/560kg, £1130/550kg, £1115/570kg, Laura Morrison and Lynne Mountstephen £1230/630kg, £1230/650kg, £1200/650kg, £1185/620kg, £1180/630kg, £1180/610kg, £1160/590kg, £1160/650kg, £1155/630kg, £1155/620kg, £1145/590kg, £1140/600kg, Gordan Blair £1200/660kg, John Lynn £1200/650kg, W Jeffers £1195/550kg, John McCallion £1170/620kg, P and M O'Neill £1160/600kg, Alastair Wilson £1150/720kg, £1150/710kg, £1140/710kg, W Jeffers £1145/520kg, £1135/520kg, £1125/560kg, £1120/530kg and Kieran Quinn £1110/560kg.

HEIFERS

Martin O'Kane £1250/670kg, Paul Young £1185/580kg, £1140/530kg, P McGuigan £1180/690kg, Martin O'Kane £1180/630kg, Paul Molloy £1130/610kg, Kieran Quigg £1115/600kg, R J Ramsey £1055/660kg, James Booth £1050/550kg, £990/540kg, William Moore £980/600kg, P McGuigan £965/490kg, Paul Kelso £960/500kg, Denise Speer £960/490kg, £960/500kg, R and G Moore £955/530kg, William Moore £950/540kg, £935/570kg, R and G Moore £935/450kg, £930/440kg, Richard Moore £930/450kg, £915/460kg, R J Ramsey £915/570kg, James Booth £915/510kg, William Moore £910/530kg and R and G Moore £900/450kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Kenneth McKinstry £1035/490kg, £1030/560kg, £950/480kg, £920/470kg, £915/490kg, £910/420kg, £900/450kg, £895/460kg, £845/430kg, £830/440kg, £830/490kg, £820/450kg, £815/400kg, £805/440kg and £800/440kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Andrew McConnell £815/450kg, Andrew McConnell £725/400kg, James Wilson £600/350kg and Brendan McPeake £560/330kg.

FAT COWS

Patrick O'Kane £1368/720kg, James Chivers £1162.50/750kg, John McKenna £1148/820kg, Eddie McElhinney £1070.30/770kg, David Stewart £1043/700kg, John McCullagh £1014.30/710kg, Hugh Lennox £986/680kg, Aidan Quinn £979.80/710kg, Eddie McElhinney £885/720kg, Liam McCloskey £861.40/730kg, Brian Lagan £850.90/670kg, David Stewart £837.90/630kg, James Chivers £835.20/580kg and Liam McCloskey £809.20/680kg.

2019 calves sales kick off to a flying trade.

Prices as follows

MALE WEANLINGS

Ivan Hall £990/545kg, £890/510kg, Paul Young £950/450kg, £900/425kg, Tom McKenna £880/475kg, £880/475kg, S Bradley £875/460kg, £860/410kg, Dany McMaster £870/490kg, Alistair Craig £860/400kg, £855/420kg, S White £855/385kg, Sean Mullan £840/410kg, Tom McKenna £840/400kg, £830/405kg, S Bradley £840/400kg, S White £810/400kg, Ivan Hall £800/345kg, Danny McMaster £800/435kg, £800/430kg, Raymond Lagan £775/355, Joseph Kerr £770/380kg and Sean Mullan £765/300kg, £740/290kg, £720/275kg, £700/300kg.

FEMALE WEANLINGS

Ivan Hall £750/370kg, S Bradley £730/315kg, £725/360kg, Raymond Lagan £705/285kg, Sean Mullan £705/350kg, S White £700/305kg, £700/310kg, £700/270kg, £700/290kg, £650/310kg, Ivan Hall £700/360kg, Kathleen McCloskey £700/335kg, A Craig £700/335kg, S Bradley £680/320kg, S McCloskey £675/285kg, S Mullan £670/335kg, Hannah Hall £640/290kg and S White £640/320kg.