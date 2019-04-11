Dress to impress at this year’s Balmoral

Fashion will feature at this year’s Balmoral Show as the ‘Best Dressed Balmoral Style’ competition takes place on Saturday, 18th May.

Fabulous prizes are on offer for the most appropriately dressed country lady and gent, with the overall winners each receiving a stylish country outfit provided by title competition sponsor Dubarry as well as a luxury two night stay with B&B and one evening meal provided by Ireland’s Blue Book.

To enter, arrive at the Show dressed to impress in chic country attire and register at the Downtown Show Stage between 11am and 1pm on Saturday 18th May. The final will take place at 3pm and will be hosted by super stylish Judge Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Rebecca commented: “I’m delighted to be involved in finding the most stylish show-goers this year. For me, it’s an exciting opportunity to celebrate smart/casual personal style, with a Balmoral twist. As a stylist, I’m looking for country chic with a modern edge – think tweeds, knee boots, white jeans, trilby hats, crisp shirts and tailored blazers. The prize is amazing, so our winner has to be truly worthy of being the ‘Best in Show’.”

This year’s Balmoral Show will run from Wednesday 15th to Saturday 18th May and discounted pre-show tickets are available to purchase now at www.balmoralshow.co.uk