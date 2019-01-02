Dromara HPS Christmas Show proves a great success

Dromara HPS held their annual Christmas Show on Saturday, December 15, which also coincided with storm Deidre. However, this did not deter a fantastic turnout of pigeons with only three empty pens in the clubrooms.

The club would like to thank the judges, Cormac O’Haire, Aiden McAteer and Peter Murtagh, for making the journey from Ballyholland under difficult weather conditions to do a great job of judging the birds.

The judges commented on the superb condition and quality of the pigeons on show.

Best in Show went to H. Silcock. Harry has not been too well lately but has a good team behind him and all the members would like to wish him a speedy recovery.

Best opposite sex was Russell Bros with their club winner from Penzance.

The club had a brilliant array of prizes for the show and ballot, over 50 in total, and would like to thank all those who brought birds, sent prizes or gave a donation. Thanks also to Tom Marshall Natural Pigeon Food, Frazer’s Animal Feeds and Carnbrooke Meats, Dromara.

While the judging was taking place a great selection of sandwiches, cakes, buns and mince pies were consumed. The ballot was a big success with a lot of prizes going back with the judges to Ballyholland. In fact Cormac said that was all his Christmas shopping sorted out. As usual the ballot professional Stanley McKinstry won a lot of prizes.

The full list of prize winners is as follows.

Through Wires

1st, A. Bradley; 2nd, H. Silcock; 3rd, H. Silcock; 4th, N. Black & Son

Res, T. Marshall & Son. VHC, C & L Fryers. HC, C & L Fryers. C, T. Marshall & Son

Eye Sign

1st, T. Marshall & Son; 2nd, A. Bradley; 3rd, A. Bradley; 4th, A. Bradley

Res, P. Connor. VHC, P. Connor. HC, A. Bradley. C, P. Connor

Handled

1st, Russell Bros; 2nd, N. Black & Son; 3rd, Cromie & Magee & Son; 4th, H. Silcock

Res, A. Bradley. VHC, A. Bradley. HC, P. Connor. C, P. Connor