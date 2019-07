Dropped calves sell to £475 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Friday’s sale contained an enormous entry of dropped calves for the end of June.

A Ballyward farmer topped the sale with a one month old Limousin bull at £475, a Hereford heifer at £435 and a Hereford bull at £400.

A Castlewellan farmer sold a Saler bull at £420.

A Seaforde farmer sold 26 Hereford bull and heifer calves to £420.

Weanling calves cleared up to £950 for a 400k Limousin with a 422k similar lot selling at £940 from a Banbridge farm.

A 13 month old Lim heifer from Dromara sold at £900 weighing 494k.

A Gransha farmer reached £1,450, £1,280 and £1,260 for three heifers with calves at foot.

A larger entry of bullocks sold to £1,095 for a 598k Simmental from Dysart.

A Blue bull from Newry sold at £1,100.

DROPPED CALVES: Ballyward farmer: £475, £400 and £435. Hillsborough farmer: £365, £365, £350, £350 and £280. Seaforde farmer: 26, £420, £380, £380, £3375, £375, £375, £330, £320, £320, £295, £290 etc. Ballynahinch farmer: £310. Katesbridge farmer: £295. Castlewellan farmer: £420. Dromore farmer: £290, £285, £270 etc. Ballyroney farmer: £220.

WEANLINGS: Banbridge farmer: 402k at £950, 422k at £940, 408k at £850, 314k at £800, 426k at £800, 346k at £780 and 430k at £715. Dromara farmer: 494k at £900, 436k at £845. Jerrettspass farmer: 404k at £840, 390k at £765, 398k at £750. Legananny farmer: 398k at £800, 390k at £780, 390k at £765 and 310k at £705. Ballykeel farmer: 372k at £715.

A better trade than expected on Tuesday evening.

Lambs sold to £87 for 28k from Downpatrick.

The 23k lots sold consistently around £82 per head.

Fat ewes were a flying trade to £115 for a Rathfriland farmer.

LAMBS: Downaptrick farmer: 28k at £87. Castlewellan farmer: 24.7k at £85.50. Downpatrick farmer: 24.2k at £84. Ballyward farmer: 23.7k at £82. Chestnut Farms: 23k at £82. Ballyward farmer: 23.6k at £82. Hilltown farmer: 23.5k at £82. Drinn farmer: 23.3k at £82. Rathfriland farmer: 20k at £75. Dromara farmer: 16.4k at £60.

FAT EWES: Rathfriland farmer: £115. Corbet farmer: £105. Drinn farmer: £99. Cullion farmer: £96. Ballynanny farmer: £96. Kilcoo farmer: £95. Ballykeel farmer: £93. Dromore farmer: £92. Curley farmer: £91. Ballymartin farmer: £90.

Sale as normal on Tuesday, July 9 at 7.00pm.