Drumderg Texels are champions

The Northern Ireland Texel Club returned to Markethill recently for their Club Show and Sale, kindly sponsored by Fane valley Co-Op. Judge for the evening was Andrew Moses, Blackstown Texels, Crumlin.

Mr Moses made his first choice in the Shearling Ram class from Murray Annett’s Milestonehill pen.

Alistair Breen and son Harry, Drumderg Texels accept the Fane Valley Champion rosette from Fane Valley representative Tom Digby and Judge Andrew Moses at the NI Texel Breeder's Club Show and Sale at Markethill.

This Chessy All Gold son out of a Cornerstone Prophet ewe later sold for 300gns to David Ferguson. Also selling to the same buyer for 270gns was the second place shearling ram from Martin Cromie’s Tullyear exhibit. He was a Springwell Voltage son out of a Mainview Enhancer dam. The shearling trade averaged 310gns for three.

Taking Mr Moses’s first place ram lamb and overall Fane Valley Champion was Alistair Breen, Drumderg Texels. ‘Drumderg Cuilcagh’, a Forkins Baz son out of a Strathbogie Uno daughter, made the top price of the evening selling for 420gns to Michael McCann. Claiming second place and the Fane Valley Reserve Champion was James Herdman, Templepark Texels. His Mellor Vale Broadway son out of a Kilcurley Volleyman ewe sold to Martin McQuade for 270gns. Next in line for a rosette was Andrew Blakey’s Golan exhibit. A Tullylagan Blueprint son from a Baltier Thunderbird dam sold to Stephen McCall for 370gns.

Trade for lambs remained consistent averaging 279gns for 17.

Show results kindly sponsored by Fane Valley Co-Op

Overall Champion: Alistair Breen, Drumderg

Reserve Champion: James Herdman, Templepark

Shearling Ram Class: 1st Murray Annett, Milestonehill; 2nd Martin Cromie, Tullyear

Open Ram Lamb Class: 1st Alistair Breen, Drumderg; 2nd James Herdman, Templepark; 3rd Andrew Blakely; 4th James Kane; 5th John McPolin; 6th Stewart Ferris

Other Leading Prices: J Wilson & J Wilson Moses 360gns; 340gns; 340gns; A Breen 360gns; S Ferris 340gns; J McPolin 340gns; 275gns; R&J Trimble 260gns

Gortin Sale sponsored by Smyths Daleside will be held in Gortin Mart on Friday, 11th October judging commencing 6.00pm followed by sale at 7.00pm.

The Ballymena Harvest Sale, kindly sponsored by SH Coleman, Glarryford, will be held in Ballymena Livestock Mart on Monday, 21st October judging at 6.00 pm with the sale commencing at 7.00pm.

Catalogues available from the Gortin Mart Tel: 028 8164 7105; Ballymena Mart Tel: 028 2563 3470 or online at www.texel.co.uk.