Drumderg Texels lead trade at Gortin

As the NI Texel Club Ram sales draw to a close, steady trade for rams continued at their recent sale in Gortin.

Judge Cathal Harkin, Loughash Texels, Starbane, took on the challenge of judging the Smyths Daleside Feeds Show and Championship.

Claiming the Smyths Daleside Reserve Champion Rosette at Gortin Club Show and Sale was Graham and Joanne McFarland, Drewmar Texels, for their ram lamb exhibit. Pictured handing over the prize was Smyths Daleside representative David Armstrong and judge Cathal Harkin.

He chose a Poseyhill Yusef son out of a Corbo Sparky daughter from Leona Young’s Redford pen for the first place rosette. He later sold to P Keenan, Mountfield, Co Tyrone, for 460gns.

Mr Harkin made his next choice from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen, bred by Drewmar Texels and purchased as a lamb last year, a Ballyhivistock Yardstick son. Selling to William Patterson, Kilclean, he changed hands for 590gns.

John Young, Kilrail Texels, claimed the judge’s third place rosette and the third highest price of the evening with another Poseyhill Yusef son. He moves home to join Peter McKenna’s flock in Clougher for 580gns. Mr Young also saw this sheep’s pen mate join the leading prices at 520gns for a Blackstown Wayne son to P Devine Plumbridge.

The judge took his first place ram lamb and Smyths Daleside Champion from Alister Breen’s Drumderg pen. Selling to Vincent Keenan, Gortin, Co Tyrone, Mr Breen took the top price for this sale two years running, pocketing 720gns for Drumderg Belter, a Garngour Aristotle son out of a Cornerstone TinTin mother.

Claiming second place and reserve champion was Graham and Joanne McFarland, Drewmar Texels. Their Ballyhivistock Yardstick son was knocked down to Martin Hegarty Sixmilecross for 320gns.

Standing third in Mr Harkin’s line-up was Andrew Fyffe, Fairywater Texels, with a Milnbank Womaniser son out of a Knock Trident dam. This lamb sold late in the sale for 420gns to Samuel Pauley, Sixmilecross.

The sale saw 46 lots sold averaging 301gns. The Northern Ireland Texel Club wish to thank Smyths Daleside for sponsoring the event.

Results

Shearling Ram Class: 1st, Leona Young, Redford; 2nd, Adrian Liggett, Corbo; 3rd, Messrs A&J Young, Kilrail; 4th, RS&RT Robinson, Cloughbane.

Ram Lamb Class: 1st, Alistair Breen, Drumderg; 2nd, Graham & Joanne McFarland, Drewmar; 3rd, Andrew Fyffe, Fairywater; 4th, Messrs C&M Mullan, Blue Gates.