Dry cows sold from €450/head to €1520/head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale, Monday, November 4, 2019: There was an improved trade for stronger lambs at Raphoe Mart on Monday.

Lambs sold at:

€65 to €75 for 32-37kgs.

€75 to €85 for 37-40kgs.

€85 to €95 for 41-46kgs.

€95 to €108 for 46-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €50 to €105.

Cattle sale, Thursday, November 7, 2019: There was a good entry of cattle for the time of year at Raphoe Mart on Thursday.

Trade remained similar to previous week.

Quality in-spec cattle are most in demand while plainer lots and bulls remain more difficult to sell.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.

Dry cows sold from €450/head to €1520/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €500 to €700 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €760 over.

Store bullocks - €300 to €715 over.

Beef heifers - €450 to €655 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €560 over.

Dry cows - €450 to €1520 each.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.