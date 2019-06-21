Dry ewes sold from €60 to €130 each at Raphoe Mart

There was a full clearance at Raphoe Mart on Monday, June 17 with all sheep selling in a lively trade.

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €90 for 30-34kgs.

€90 to €100 for 34-37kgs.

€100 to €110 for 37-41kgs.

€110 to €115 for 41-44kgs.

€115 to €122 for 45-52kgs.

Dry ewes sold from €60 to €130 each.

There was a good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, June 20.

Most cattle remain a great trade with plenty of bidders around the ring looking to purchase stock.

Plainer lots however are more difficult to sell.

Friesian lots in particular with these making from €1.50/kg to €1.80/kg.

Quality lots selling up to and over €3.00/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.90/kg to €3.15/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €3.10/kg.

Fat cows sold from €590/head to €1,180/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €865 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €660 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €630 over.

Beef heifers - €550 to €855 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €510 over.

Dry cows - €590 to €1,180 each.

Raphoe Mart: Total clearance sale of dairy herd due to retirement will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in conjunction with the usual Thursday cattle sale. On offer include: 48 Friesian milking cows, 20 milking heifers, all running with Aberdeen Angus bull and one Aberdeen Angus bull. Disease free herd. All October TB tested. Sale at 3pm approximately. Viewing on the day of sale only from 1pm.

Regular sales

Sheep Sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.