Dungannon a one-stop shop for dairy cattle

A three-year-old bull topped the monthly Dungannon Dairy auction at 4,050gns.

Demand for females remains strong, with in-milk heifers and cows topping at 2,820gns, and bulling heifers reaching a ceiling of 1,280gns.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe confirmed that the Dungannon venue is one-stop shop of dairy livestock.

“We have something to suit everyone. Trade at the November sale ranged from 1,000gns to 2,820gns for fresh calved pedigree and commercial heifers, while cows in second lactation sold from 1,200gns to 2,820gns. Milking stock attracted an 89% clearance, and averaged 1,600gns per head.

“Bulling heifers met a steady trade selling to a top of 1,280gns, resulting in a complete clearance with the 29 lots averaging 900gns per head,” he said.

Sale leader at 4,050gns was the June 2015 born bull Relough Cleo ET PLI £502 from Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore. Sired by Cogent Supershot, he is bred from BB Mogul Cleopatra ET VG87-2yr who averaged 12,487kgs at 4.09% butterfat and 3.66% protein in two 305 day lactations.

Topping the in-milk heifer entry at 2,820gns was Ards Hurricane Lenora consigned by the Patton family from Newtownards. Sired by Bacon Hill Hurricane, she is bred from Ards Zanzibar Lenora. The maternal grandam Ards Outside Lenora EX91-5E gave almost 12,000kgs in her seventh lactation.

Next best at 2,550gns was the day’s supreme champion Killane Catapult Flora 127 bred by brothers Austin and David Perry, Ahoghill. She was described by judge Robert Stewart from Portaferry, as a strong heifer with plenty of width. Calved just four days, she is a daughter of Larcrest Catapult, and is bred from the 3,050gns Killane Uno Flora 118 VG86-2yr – reserve champion at Dungannon in December 2016.

Three lots came under the hammer at 2,350gns each.

The honourable mention award winner Aghyaran Norman Electric realised 2,200gns for Trevor Keatley from Castlederg. This Apina Norman daughter was bred from Aghyaran Doorman Electric.

Cows reached a ceiling of 2,820gns, also paid to the Patton family for the reserve champion Ards Armani Tracey Red. This young red and white cow produced 7,305kgs at 4.32% butterfat and 3.43% protein in her first lactation. Calved four weeks, she is producing 40 litres per day. Sired by Mr Apples Armani, her dam is Ards Aragorn Tracey Red EX91-4E.

The potential eighth generation VG/EX cow Ards Cherokee Jenny sold at 2,320gns. Sired by Ballycairn Cameron Cherokee, she is bred from Ards Russell Jenny VG86.

Commercial heifers peaked at 1,730gns and 1,720gns, paid to N and S Greenaway, Annaghmore, for fresh calved heifers born in February and May 2016.

A batch of bulling heifers from Robert Miller’s herd in Stewartstown, sold to a top of 1,280gns, realised by the May 2017 Ardpatrick Shady Jane 2. She was sired by Airfield CBL Shady ET, and is out of a home-bred dam by Relough Domio.

Results from the show ring:

In-milk heifer, born January to September 2016 – 1, and honourable mention, Trevor Keatley, Aghyaran Norman Electric by Apina Norman; 2, J and C Stevenson, Newry Superstyle B Barbie ET by Cogent DG Superstyle; 3, S and J McCormick, Hilltara Mogul Maude 5 by Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul.

In-milk heifer, born September 2016 to December 2016 – 1, and champion, JA and SD Perry, Killane Catapult Flora 127 by Larcrest Catapult; 2 ,S and J McCormick, Hilltara Milner Dawn by Mr Doorman Milner; 3, R McLean and Sons, Relough Abbott Amanda by Willsbro Abbott.

Cow, in-milk – 1, and reserve champion, H Patton and Sons, Ards Armani Tracey Red by Mr Apples Armani; 2, S and J McCormick, Hilltara Lou Eddie Reann by Ards Lou Eddie; 3, R McLean and Sons, Relough Fantasmic Roxy GP83-2yr by De Su 11690 Fantasmic.

Commercial heifer – 1, 2, and 3, N and S Greenaway.