Dungannon dairy sale be held next Tuesday

Taaffe Auctions is staging this month’s Dungannon Dairy Sale on Tuesday 19th December.

The pre-sale show is generously sponsored by AI Services (NI) Ltd.

Judging gets underway at 10.30am, with entries coming under scrutiny from Richard Charles of the Beltonanean Herd based at Cookstown. The sale will commence at 11.30am sharp!

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that the catalogue includes 51 fresh calved Holstein heifers and cows, seven fresh calved Jersey heifers, two deep pedigreed maiden heifers and three lots of frozen embroys.

The sale will start with an entry of fresh calved Jersey heifers from John Fleming’s Waterhill Herd in County Fermanagh.

The Holstein portion of the catalogue includes entries from the following herds: Ards, Bannwater, Carrowcroft, Dunbanard, Drumgoon, Happy, Hilltara (11), Killane, Kilvergan, Relough (12), and Gary McHenry.

These heifers and young cows are bred from top AI sires such as Supershot, Commander, Mogul, Mardi Gras, Silver, Army, La Bron, Cruise, Penley and Goodwhone.

Also on offer is a special entry of two deep pedigreed yearling heifers from Aidan Garvey’s Millfarm Herd. They are daughters of Solaris and Halogen, and out of the famous Stoneden Fools Gold Red and Cradenhill Christina cow families.

Rounding off the sale are three lots of frozen embryos.

Jim and James Stevenson, Kilkeel, are offering embryos from a mixed flush by Endco Superhero/Endco Evolve and out of the highest milk quality cow in the Newry Herd – Newry Manoman Barbie with 5.59% butterfat and 3.90% protein.

Aidan Garvey (Millfarm) is selling embryos by Unix from the Clonpaddin Fame family.

The Topstall Herd is selling sexed embryos by Solomon from the Hallow Twizzle family.

Catalogues are available on request from Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288.