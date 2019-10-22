Dungannon dairy sale to host charity auction

More than 100 fresh calved heifers and cows have been catalogued for the Dungannon Dairy Sale on Thursday 24th October.

Sponsored by Mason Animals Feeds, the pre-sale show will be judged by Leiza Montgomery from Saintfield. Judging gets underway at 10.30am, followed by the sale at 11.30am sharp.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that this month’s sale includes 101 in-milk heifers and cows, seven fresh calved pedigree Jersey heifers, and 30 springing heifers.

The event will also host an auction of frozen embryos and semen, with all proceeds going to two local mental health charities. The charity auction will start at 1.00pm, and the various lots of semen include Rubicon, Wavelength, Masterplan, Lawson, Secretariat and Atrium – generously donated by local AI companies. The frozen embryos on offer are from top cow families such as Roxy, Froukje, Chassity and Annette.

Michael Taaffe said: “This is a sale not to be missed.”

The catalogue features seven Jersey heifers from the ongoing dispersal of John Fleming’s Waterhill Herd; and 30 springing heifers from the Kilwarlin Herd owned by Messrs ES and EJ Law, Hillsborough. Bred from top AI sires, they are due in October and November, and are in-calf to sexed AI bulls. The herd is currently averaging 11,327 litres.

The milking portion of the catalogue includes entries from the following herds: Ardgonnell, Ardmore, Ards, Bannwater, Beechview, Bloomhill, Carrowcroft (10), Dunbanard, Drumard, Edenordinary, Hilltara (17), Killane, Kilvergan, Relough (12) and Gary McHenry.

The heifers and young cows on offer are daughters of leading AI sires such as AOT Silver Helix, Superhero Hang Time, Solaris, Supershot, Supersire, Rubicon, Deman, Dewars, Kimball, Bob Cyprus, ABS Jonas, Mogui and Calumet. View the catalogue on-line at www.taaffeauctions.com, or contact Michael Taaffe for further details tel: 00353 41 9881288.