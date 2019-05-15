Dungannon Mart: Steer prices peak at £1,325

A smaller entry of stock saw steer prices peak at £1,325, 760kg Aberdeen Angus (175.00).

Heifers topped at £1,060, 470kg Charolais (226.00).

Dropped calves sold to £390 Charolais bull and heifer calves to £230 Limousin.

Weanlings cleared to £935, 470kg Limousin heifer (200.00).

Male calves sold to £825, 315kg Charolais (260.00).

STEERS

A small entry of steers saw a top price of £1,325, 760kg Aberdeen Angus (175.00) presented by N Elliott; P Kelly £1,100, 575kg Limousin (191.00), £1,065, 540kg Limousin (197.00); J Hamill £1,090, 530kg Charolais (206.00), £1,055, 535kg Charolais (197.00) and S Quinn £985, 520kg Limousin (190.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices cleared to £1,060, 470kg Charolais (226.00), £1,000, 455kg Charolais (220.00), £890, 400kg Charolais (223.00), £880, 410kg Charolais (215.00), £880, 405kg Charolais (217.00), £850, 390kg Charolais (218.00), £845, 390kg Limousin (217.00), £800, 350kg Charolais (229.00), £795, 345kg Limousin (230.00); M McCrory £1,055, 525kg Limousin (201.00); G Gourley £790, 390kg Aberdeen Angus (203.00), £710, 350kg Simmental (203.00), £705, 330kg Simmental (214.00), £570, 280kg Simmental (204.00) and G Smith £670, 310kg Limousin (216.00), £665, 280kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (238.00), £665, 290kg Charolais (229.00), £640, 280kg Charolais (229.00), £625, 285kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (219.00), £625, 250kg Aberdeen Angus (250.00), £600, 260kg Limousin (231.00), £590, 290kg Charolais (203.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A smaller entry of dropped calves sold to a height of £390 Charolais bull presented by M McCrory; S Humphries £335 Fleckvieh bull; M Robinson £285 Limousin bull, £210 Aberdeen Angus bull, £195 Limousin bull; B Hughes £255 Aberdeen Angus bull; I Clarke £250 Belgian Blue bull; A Watson £220 Shorthorn bull and P Carberry £190 Limousin bull.

Heifer calves sold to £230 Limousin presented by J Robinson; S Magennis £225 Limousin heifer; M Robinson £205 Limousin heifer, £195 Limousin heifer and W Farr £190 Shorthorn heifer.

WEANLING

Weanling males sold to a height of £825, 315kg Charolais (260.00) presented by J Tanney, £800, 320kg Charolais (251.00), £735, 265kg Charolais (275.00); P Rafferty £740, 370kg Limousin (200.00), £550, 275kg Limousin (200.00) and J Dilworth £580, 290kg Charolais (200.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £935, 470kg Limousin (199.00) presented by D Ryan, £855, 440kg Limousin (194.00), £645, 285kg Limousin (226.00), £600, 250kg Limousin (238.00); P McDonnell £600, 235kg Limousin (254.00) and S Humphries £600, 220kg Fleckvieh (270.00), £600, 255kg Fleckvieh (235.00), £590, 285kg Fleckvieh (207.00), £555, 265kg Fleckvieh (209.00), £515, 240kg Fleckvieh (216.00), £500, 220kg Fleckvieh (230.00).