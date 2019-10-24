Dungannon Mart: Suckled cows and calves peak at £1900

A similar entry of stock saw steers sell to £1290 770kg Fleckvieh (168.00).

Heifers cleared to £1110 570kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (195.00).

Dropped calves topped at £300 Limousin heifer while bull calves sold to £285 Belgian Blue.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1900 Simmental cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £960 510kg Charolais steer (188.00).

While heifers topped at £750 365kg Belgian Blue (206.00).

STEERS (100)

Steer prices topped at £1290 770kg Fleckvieh (168.00) presented by D and F Scott; J Haugh £1240 610kg Charolais (204.00), £1220 595kg Charolais (205.00), £1175 600kg Charolais (196.00), £1165 545kg Charolais (214.00), £1110 565kg Charolais (197.00), £1100 560kg Charolais (196.00), £1095 560kg Charolais (196.00), £1060 530kg Charolais (200.00); D Daly £1145 590kg Charolais (194.00); W Neville £1065 540kg Limousin (197.00), £1030 515kg Limousin (200.00); B Hamill £1065 535kg Charolais (199.00), £1000 510kg Limousin (196.00); W Williamson £1040 480kg Limousin (217.00); W Barnes £1020 495kg Charolais (206.00), £975 480kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (203.00), £955 485kg Charolais (197.00); D Cush £1000 510kg Charolais (196.00), £875 425kg Limousin (206.00), £845 425kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (199.00) and J Lee £845 370kg Limousin (228.00).

HEIFERS (50)

A smaller entry of heifers cleared to £1110 570kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (195.00) presented by N Jenkinson, £1025 510kg Limousin (201.00), £970 500kg Limousin (194.00), £965 470kg Limousin (205.00); L Donnelly £900 450kg Limousin (200.00), £860 415kg Limousin (207.00), £845 425kg Limousin (199.00), £820 425kg Limousin (193.00), £815 400kg Limousin (204.00) and B McElvogue £815 425kg Simmental (192.00).

DROPPED CALVES (60)

Dropped calves prices remain brisk with bull calves selling to £285 Belgian Blue bull presented by K Loughran, £275 Belgian Blue bull, £230 Belgian Blue bull; C Maxwell £260 Limousin bull; W Campbell £260 Norweigan Red bull; F Burrows £240 Aberdeen Angus bull; G McMaster £200 Belgian Blue bull; Friesian bull calves sold from £80 to £98.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £300 x 2 Limousins presented by J Ewing, £295 Limousin heifer, £290 x 2 Limousin heifers, £275 Limousin heifer; H Richardson £300 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; W Allen £300 Hereford heifer, £270 Charolais heifer, £235 x 2 Hereford heifers, £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Parks £265 Limousin heifer and N Willis £235 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1900 Limousin cow and Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by S and B Casey, £1650 Shorthorn beef cow and Simmental heifer, £1600 Simmental cow and Limousin bull, £1350 Simmental heifer springing.

WEANLINGS (135)

A larger entry of weanling saw prices holding firm to peak at £960 510kg Charolais steer (188.00) presented by A McCammon, £655 250kg Charolais (250.00), £640 245kg Charolais (260.00), £620 260kg Charolais (240.00); C Fox £835 400kg Charolais (210.00); M McCrory £800 370kg Charolais (215.00); M Givan £790 340kg Limousin (233.00), £785 330kg Limousin (237.00), £765 345kg Limousin (222.00), £670 280kg Limousin (237.00), £550 210kg Limousin (260.00); M McNally £785 350kg Limousin (224.00), £755 315kg Limousin (239.00), £725 330kg Limousin (220.00); P Devlin £765 340kg Charolais (225.00); D Litter £760 275kg Charolais (274.00), £750 280kg Charolais (265.00), £740 330kg Charolais (223.00), £720 305kg Charolais (235.00); T D Forbes £755 310kg Charolais (245.00), £725 300kg Limousin (242.00), £600 255kg Limousin (233.00); K and W Booth £705 295kg Limousin (238.00); M Wilson £690 310kg Limousin (222.00); J Canavan £660 270kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (243.00); G Hill £620 x 3 Charolais 190kg (328.00) and D Small £575 240kg Hereford (241.00), £555 205kg Charolais (271.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £750 365kg Belgian Blue (206.00) presented by D Litter, £700 345kg Charolais (204.00), £640 320kg Charolais (201.00), £590 250kg Charolais (235.00), £565 255kg Charolais (222.00); M Cahoon £640 310kg Limousin (208.00), £530 255kg Limousin (208.00); A McCammon £615 285kg Charolais (217.00), £610 290kg Charolais (211.00), £565 235kg Charolais (238.00); M Givan £605 295kg Limousin (205.00), £550 245kg Limousin (225.00); J Weir £600 270kg Charolais (221.00), £565 280kg Charolais (201.00) and K and W Booth £580 275kg Limousin (210.00).