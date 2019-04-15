Dungannon sale to feature Holstein bulls and females

Catalogues are available for the Dungannon Dairy Sale on Thursday, April 18.

Sponsored by Moore Concrete, the pre-sale show will be judged by Dennis Torrens from Garvagh.

Judging commences at 10.30am, followed by the sale at 11.30am.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed an entry of nine service age bulls, 30 fresh calved heifers and young cows, 18 maiden heifers and heifer calves, and two frozen embryos from the world-renown Apple family.

The bulls on offer have been consigned by the Derrydorragh, Inch (2), Prehen (2) and Relough (4) herds. They boast PLI values up to £763, believed to be 50 points higher than any other bull sold at auction.

Michael Taaffe said: “The bulls catalogued are sons of leading AI sires such as Mayday, Superhero, Quantum, Curry, Perseus and Achiever. The sale includes the British Friesian bull Inch Bentley.”

The milking portion of the catalogue includes entries from leading herds such as Ardmore, Bannwater, Carrowcroft, Derrydorragh, Dunbanard, Edenordinary, Inch and Relough. They are daughters of top AI sires including Deman, Solaris, Omen, Galaxy, Graffiti, Nadal and Afterburner.

Ivor Broomfield’s Moneyquin Herd at Armagh is offering 18 heifer calves and maiden heifers. They are daughters of Afterburner, Impression, Smoking, Reggie, Unix, Sandy Valley Piston, Claynook, Dealmaker, Silverridge and Allclass.

Michael Taaffe added: “The April sale features two embryos, donated by Paul Dunn, with all proceeds to Friends of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital.”

The embryos, sired by a mixed flush Diamondback/Rambo, are out of Dunbanard Gras Apple VG88-3 year, a very special young cow which produced 9,717kgs at 3.68% protein in her first lactation.

She is a potential ninth generation EX from the famous August/Apple family.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or request a copy from Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288.