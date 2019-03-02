Dunnyboe Target Club donates £1,000 to charity

At the end of December, Dunnyboe Target Club held a 100 yard shoot in aid of charity. Philip Richardson won the competition which raised £1,000 for Alzheimer’s Society.

Pictured is Stephen McHale (Dunnyboe Target Club Committee Member) presenting Amanda McGale (Community Fundraiser – West Northern Ireland) with the proceeds. Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity. They provide information and support, improve care, fund research, and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.

For more information – www.alzheimers.org.uk

Gin & Jazz Afternoon Tea at Mount Falcon

Enjoy an afternoon of gin and jazz on Sunday, 10 March 2019, at the Mount Falcon Estate in Ballina, County Mayo, in aid of Casting for Recovery UK & Ireland.

Everyone is invited to this event at Mount Falcon, in aid of Casting for Recovery UK & Ireland. Casting for Recovery is a unique and wonderful project which provides opportunities for women whose lives have been profoundly affected by breast cancer to gather on an all-expenses paid retreat to learn the beautiful art of fly fishing. This beautiful estate is the venue for the annual Irish retreat, which this year runs from 21-23 June.

Tickets for the Gin & Jazz Afternoon Tea are €25pp, which includes a pink gin and prosecco drinks reception, accompanied by Mount Falcon’s signature afternoon tea and entertainment from Joe Garvey & Friends.

There will also be a fundraising raffle with some amazing prizes. The event runs from 3-5pm. Tickets can be purchased directly from Mount Falcon hotel reception on 00 353 96 74472.

Countryside Alliance’s ‘Give it a Shot’ Photography Competition – Winner Announced

Countryside Alliance had some wonderful entries into our ‘Give it a Shot’ photography competition sponsored by Harkila and would just like to say a huge thank you to all those who took the time to enter.

A huge congratulations goes to Peter Baird for his lovely fishing photograph. The picture was taken on Beecraigs Loch on a misty day outside Bathgate, Scotland. Peter waited a long time for the fisherman to cast his line as he wanted to capture the line in the lovely light.

To view the winning and runner’s up entries go to www.countryside-alliance.org