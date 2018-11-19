Dunseverick event a big hit

‘Let’s make it one hundred.’

That’s the slogan for the 2019 Dunseverick Tractor Run at Frank McCaughan’s farm at the Craig, following on from the largest Tractor Run ever seen in North Antrim, which took place from the Craig, on Saturday 3rd November.

The run, organised by Frank and his son William, saw 70 tractors of all descriptions assemble at the farm at Dunseverick and proceed to Bushmills, then along the Straid Road to the Ballinlea cross and down the Ballinlea Road to rejoin the White Park Road at Ballintoy Old School House, through the village of Ballintoy and back to the Craig.

Tractors from as far away as Binevenagh in the West and the Antrim Glens in the East took part.

A crowd of interested supporters and passers by were entertained at the farm with teas, coffee, cakes, burgers and hot dogs while the event was recorded on camera/video and by drone footage.

Calum Glass from Moyarget won the special drivers raffle of a high quality reversing camera and many other fine items were distributed through the open raffle.

All funds raised this year will be divided between the Coronary Care Unit at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine and Dunseverick Parish Church.

Dunseverick Parish Church would like to record their thanks to all those who supported the event on the day, sponsorship of the 2019 calendar and by sorting out the multitude of other tasks which are necessary to make the event run smoothly.

A special thank you to the PSNI team who controlled the traffic flow through Bushmills, when all 70 tractors made their way through the village.