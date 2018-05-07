DUP representatives meet UFU to discuss wide range of issues

DUP MLA Michelle McIlveen and Diane Dodds MEP recently met with the UFU to discuss a wide range of issues affecting farmers right across Northern Ireland.

Commenting after the meeting Mrs Dodds said: “We welcome the opportunity to engage with the industry and today reflects our ongoing commitment to our farmers. There is no doubt the past number of months have been extremely challenging, especially given the weather conditions which the entire country has experienced. During the meeting we discussed the fodder situation on many farms and the need to monitor this going forward.

“The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss the status of Brexit negotiations and the key asks for the UFU going forward. We also had a discussion on the current debacle around planning applications impacted by ammonia considerations, something which is impacting upon confidence within the industry.

“Given the recent changes in the UFU Presidential team, we would like to thank Barclay for his hard work over the past number of years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. Congratulations must go to Ivor as the new President and also to Victor and David as Deputy Presidents. We look forward to working closely with this team in the best interests of the farming community. It is important at this crucial time for agriculture we have a strong voice for farmers who are determined to grasp the opportunities that Brexit presents.”