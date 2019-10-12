DUP urge farmers to stay safe

Farming at anytime of the year is a busy and dangerous occupation however DUP Lagan River Councillor Tim McClelland and MLA Carla Lockhart have called on farmers to take extra care on the farm on the run down to the slurry ban on October 15.

With farming accidents on the increase it is a stark reminder of just how dangerous the farm yard can be.

Speaking having visited a number of local farms recently the pair said: “We both come from a farming backgrounds and know all too well the pressure that comes in the month of October owing to the fact that all slurry must be spread by the 15th of the month, and arable farmers planting winter cereals.

“It is a busy time and there is no doubt that when we feel under pressure or we are up against a tight timeframe shortcuts can look attractive.

“We would appeal to the farming community to take heed of the NI Health and Safety Executive Farm SAFE message saying ‘Please Stop and Think SAFE’.

“Statistics have shown farming to be a dangerous occupation with more fatalities per size of workforce than any other industry in Northern Ireland.

“Please don’t be a statistic.

“We trust that everyone will work safely over the coming days and weeks.”