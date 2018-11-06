DWF offers a practical approach to Brexit

It’s time for details - not dilemmas’ was the message from Dominic Watkins, Global Head of Food Group for legal business, DWF.

Speaking at a seminar in Belfast he gave the leaders of over 100 of NI’s top food and drink organisations, including leading dairy business, Dale Farm, a legal overview of Brexit’s potential impact on the sector.

Covering some of the biggest issues which could impact on growth such as labour shortages, tariffs, and trade deal scenarios he said: “Brexit is a tangled web and there are a multitude of implications for businesses to consider.

“The NI economy, particularly the food and drink sector, faces a challenging and uncertain future until a deal is reached.

“But businesses can and should take action now to ensure they are in the best possible position for any period of instability. They can review processes, identify priorities including opportunities and threats and prepare for the worst while hoping for the best, until there is greater clarity on the road ahead.”

Chaired by BBC journalist Wendy Austin, other speakers at the event included NIFDA Chief Executive, Michael Bell, Tina McKenzie, MD of Staffline Group, and employment law expert, Gerry Ward of DWF.