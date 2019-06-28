Early birds make good time from Penzance, but Calvin takes top spot

Last weekend the local fanciers had birds in Penzance. The NIPA released just short of 6,000 birds of their own with a number for other Irish Organisations across Ireland.

Liberation was at 6.45am in calm conditions with a Lt SE wind en-route. The early birds made very good time and a number of 1st Sect winners were included in the Top 20 places. The overall winner was the ace fancier from Bondhill in Portadown, David Calvin who recorded velocity 1608 and that was also good enough to win the duplicate event for the OB Classic. Davy Calvin Penzance Classic winner has been named ‘Guess Twice’ Sire won 3rd Open Talbenny and the dam was a winner of 3rd Open Penzance YB Nat

Harryville HPS weekend winners Roy Clements (l) with Derek Millar having a best ever old bird season.

NIPA Penzance Open 555/5913 – 1-1E David Calvin 1608, 2-2E B & P Baird Markethill 1607, 3-3E Larkin Bros Portadown & Drumcree 1604, 4-4E David Love Edgarstown 1601, 5-1B C & D Jackson Kells 1598, 6-5E A Craig Laurelvale 1596, 7-6E John Trotter Laurelvale 1594, 8-1A Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1591, 9-7E W Walker Monaghan 1586, 10-2B Gary Gibson Cullybackey 1585, 11-2A J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1584, 12-8E J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1584, 13-1G R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1583, 14-1D I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1576, 15-1H Concannon Bros Maiden City 1576, 16-9E Rafferty & Toman Gilford 1576, 17-3B McConville Bros Crumlin 1374, 18-3A J Hanson 1574, 19-4A A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1571, 20-1C A & E Bell Muckamore 1566.

Sect A 50/428 – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1591, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1584, J Hanson 1574.

Sect B 84/845 – C & D Jackson Kells & Dist 1598, Gary Gibson Cullybackey 1585, McConville Bros Crumlin 1574.

J Whitten & Son from Portadown & Drumcree 1st Club, 3rd Section E and 7th Open NIPA from Penzance Classic.

Sect C 104/1102 – A & E Bell Muckamore 1566, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1550, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1532.

Sect D 62/791 – I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1576, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1544, J Greenaway Dromore 1544.

Sect E 110/1291 – David Calvin Bondhill 1608, B & P Baird Markethill 1607, Larkin Bros Portadown & Drumcree 1604.

Sect F 31/328 – McCartan & Woodsides Killyleagh & Dist 1531, K Murray Killyleagh & Dist 1474, McGimpsey Bros Ards 1460.

Larkin Bros from Portadown & Drumcree 1st Club, 3rd Section E and 3rd Open from Penzance.

Sect G 71/914 – R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1583, Cowan Bros Millvale 1559, Lyons & Kennedy Hills & Maze 1530.

Sect H 43/214 – Concannon Bros Maiden City 1576, R McIlmoyle Limavady 1436, M Rabbett Foyle 1423.

Penzance Old Bird 22/06/19 – Lib 6.45am, wind Lt SE

Robin McIlmoyle from Limavady 2nd Sect H NIPA Penzance at 345 miles.

Coalisland & District – D Carolan 1522, Mr & Mrs G Larmour 1448, B Morgan 1432, K Carolan 1421, B Morgan 1419., Tadhe Kelly 1412.

Coleraine Premier HPS – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1591, Jimmy Hanson 1584, 1574, A McDonnell 1571, J Hanson 1526, P O’Connor 1513.

Coleraine & County Derry – Terence McCrudden 1508, 1469.

Cookstown Social – G & S Smith 1512, 1465, Kenny Morton & Sons 1439.

Dungannon – Mariusz Pawlak 1506, Ian Blair 1415, Mariusz Pawlak 1410.

Top three places for Coleraine Premier in Sect A, winner Dominic Diamond (r) with Jimmy Hanson 2nd and 3rd.

Windsor Social 6/37 – R & J Parke 1529, A & M Boyle 1523, 1433, K Macauley 1425, A & M Boyle 1408, G Donaghy Son & G/son 1395.

Amelia Earhart - With no day birds recorded in the club the race continued until this morning. Congratulations goes to Mickey Rabbett clocking two birds to take first and second. Well done. Mickey Rabbett 508, 492.

Derry & District 6/18 – A McCrudden 976, N McGrotty 931, Cooley Bros 907, N McGrotty 849.

Foyle RPS 3/13 – Mickey Rabbett 1423, D W Lofts 1376, W & D Hamilton 1197, D W Lofts 1163, 1052, W & D Hamilton 948, 895. A massive congratulations to Mickey on winning his first race since he joined the Foyle club. The single entry, a Jan Aardin late-bred bred by himself took the top honours and the bag of feeding sponsored by Northland Stores Rosemount. Also a massive congratulations to Darren and Willy Hamilton on putting in a great performance and winning the classic section of the race. Great fly men.

Limavady – R McIlmoyle 1436, L Millar 1411, R Witherow 1391, L Millar 1391, R Witherow 1344, H Crawford 1324. Robin Mclmoyle from Limavady RPS gets his first win of the season with 3 year old blue check hen in only her second channel race. She was 1st Club and 2nd Section H from Penzance 345 miles on 1436ypm.

Londonderry PRS – M McCloskey 1209. Well done Mickey.

Maiden City 6/19 – Concannon Bros 1576, A Lyle 1282, Concannon Bros 1223, P McLaughlin 1145, A Lyle 911, P McLaughlin 869. Absolute brilliant performance by Concannon Bros with a super pigeon well ahead, and which should feature well up in the NIPA Open result. Congratulations lads.

Mourne & District – David Booth 1413, 1226.

Omagh & District – S Pearmain 1203, K Armstrong 1093, A Kelly 1004, S Pearmain 1203, K Armstrong 1093, A Kelly 1004.

Strabane & District – R McAteer 1363.

Ahoghill Flying Club 7/84 – M/M Robinson 1528, 1470, Young McManus & Sons 1460, 1456, C Moore 1437, M/M Robinson 1394. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – M/M Robinson 1394, M/M Robinson 1323.

Ballymena & District HPS 11/61 – W & J Smyth 1544, 1522, 1495, Blair & Rankin 1494, J Eagleson & Sons 1483, 1439.

Ballymoney HPS 19/220 – J Hutchinson & Son 1534, Brown & Stewart 1512, A Gage 1504, D & G McMullan 1503, D Dixon 1498, 1485.

Ballymoney West Combine – J Hutchinson & Son 1534, Brown & Stewart 1512, J McConaghie 1454, R J Elliott 1427, J McDowell & Sons 1369, L Neill 1357.

Dervock RPS 6/70 – D & G McMullan 1503, D Devenney 1480, D & H Stuart 1454, 1409, J Walker 1392, D & G McMullan 1377.

Broughshane & District 2/15 – D Houston & Son 1468, 1288.

Cullybackey HPS 8/120 – G Gibson 1585, A Darragh 1505, G Gibson 1482, 1474, C & R McIntyre 1450, D & H Kirkpatrick 1447.

Crumlin & District – McConville Bros 1574, S Thompson 1466, McConville Bros 1438, 1438, Fleming Bros 1434, S Thompson 1431.

Harryville HPS 7/43 – R H Clements 1537, 1482, 1459, A McBride 1443, J Rock 1411, 1393.

Kells & District HPS 6/57 – C & D Jackson 1598, Surgenor Bros 1561, 1511, B Swann & Son 1491, 1471, C & G Jackson 1461. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – Surgenor Bros 1561, 1511, B Swann & Son 1471, C & D Jackson 1416.

Muckamore HPS 10/132 – A & E Bell 1566, J White 1505, A & E Bell 1494, J White 1465, Sam Maginty 1464, G Magill 1456.

New Antrim Amalgamated – K Wilkinson & Son 1416.

Randalstown HPS – Stewart Bros 1518, H Boyd 1510, Stewart Bros 1489, 1480, F J & G Dickey 1433, Houston Bros 1402.

Rasharkin & District 7/41 – H Cubitt 1472, J & M Milliken 1426, 1416, 1313, P McDonald 1313, F Barkley 1304. Danny Dixon - 1498, 1485, 1484, 1461.

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 1508, 1506, 1480, T McClean 1462, G Buckley & Son 1417, F & D McNeice 1395.

Armagh HPS – G & A Campbell 1565, 1507.

Beechpark Social – S & J McCullough 1474, D McBride 1419, Cecil Beattie 1384.

Blackwatertown HPS – Collins & Douglas 1546, Joe Brown 1519, Collins & Douglas 1430, R G & G Donaldson 1426, Joe Brown 1423.

Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1608, 1471, 1440, Capper Bros 1437, O Jackson 1426, D Calvin 1414.

Edgarstown – David Love 1601, R & J McCracken 1529, Paul Hope 1492 David Love 1483, Paul Dunlop 1482, Mark Hughes 1481.

Gilford & District – Rafferty & Toman 1576, 1543, O Fitzpatrick & Son 1477, Fitzpatrick & Hyde 1464, A Feeney & Son 1441, Tom Wilson 1435.

Laurelvale – Alan Craig 1596, John Trotter 1594, Alan Craig 1499, 1482, S & N Lester 1442, Alan Craig 1420.

Loughgall – McGeary Bros 1549, 1494, N Weir 1394, 1379, 1378, 1361.

Lurgan Social – R Adamson 1583, D & B Lyness 1541, R Adamson 1434.

Markethill – B & P Baird 1607, K & R Black 1491, B & P Baird 1366. Well done to Brian Baird taking 1st Club, 2nd Section E & 2nd Open NIPA, the same pigeon won Talbenny in club plus 8th Section E & 35th Open NIPA.

Monaghan – W Walker 1586, G Swift 1566, P McFadden 1554, Cooney Bros 1517, P McFadden 1507, P Tierney 1481.

Portadown & Drumcree – Larkin Bros 1604 DTW, J Whitten & Son 1584, B Creaney 1554, 1551, Larkin Bros 1544, Sloan & Reid 1514. 2 Bird Club – 1 Larkin Bros, 2 Sloan & Reid. Nomination won by Sloan & Reid. Knock-out won by Allen McDonald.

Wilton Cross – G Douglas 1443, D Carville & Son 1432, P Larkin & Sons 1364, T Furphy 1351, P Larkin & Sons 1347, G Douglas 1342.

M/M Robinson do the MAC Double

Old Bird Knock-Out Final for Penzance will be M/M Robinson v Jimmy Rock. Result confirmed M/M Robinson vel 1528 and Jimmy Rock vel 1411. In the Champions League Final M/M Robinson vel 1528 and J Eagleson & Sons vel 1483. Well done to Mr & Mrs Robinson who have completed a best ever old bird season by winning both events, Ahoghill Flying Club win the Champions League for the first time.

Champions League winners - 2008 Harryville (R H Clements), 2009 Rasharkin & Dist (D Dixon), 2010 Ballymena & Dist (M Graham), 2011 Randalstown (S Millar), 2012 Cullybackey (Reid Bros & McCloy), 2013 Cullybackey (A Darragh), 2014 Rasharkin & Dist (Steele & McNeill), 2015 Rasharkin & Dist (D Dixon), 2016 Rasharkin & Dist (J & M Milliken). 2017 Rasharkin & Dist (D Dixon), 2018 Rasharkin & Dist (J & M Milliken). 2019 Ahoghill Flying Club (M/M Robinson).

The officers and members of both Ballymena & Dist and Kells & District wish to express their deep sympathy to Darren Swann on the passing of his mother Sarah. The late Jimmy Swann raced his birds locally for many years. The funeral was on Monday to Conner New Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Alan Francey Funeral Services, 94 Toome Road, Ballymena BT422BU.

Davy Jackson best from Penzance – Ahoghill win Champions League

NIPA Sect B 84/845 – C & D Jackson Kells & Dist 1598, Gary Gibson Cullybackey 1585, McConville Bros Crumlin 1574, Surgenor Bros Kells 1561, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1537, R HY Clements Harryville 1537, J Hutchinson & Son Ballymoney 1534, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1529, M/M Robinson Ahoghill 1528, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1523.

Mid Antrim Combine Penzance - C & D Jackson Kells 1598, G Gibson Associate 1585, Surgenor Bros Kells 1561, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1544, R H Clements Associate 1537, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1528, W & J Smyth 1522, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1518, Surgenor Bros 1511, Hugh Boyd Randalstown 1510, D Dixon Rasharkin 1498, W & J Smyth 1495, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1494, Stewart Bros 1489, D Dixon 1485, D Dixon 1484, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1483, G Gibson 1482, R H Clements 1482, Stewart Bros 1480.

Coleraine Triangle Penzance - Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1591, Jimmy Hanson Coleraine Prem 1584, J Hanson 1574, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1571, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1529, J Hanson 1526, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1523, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1513, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1508, Bond & Diamond Coleraine Prem 1504, P O’Connor 1487, D Coyle & Son Coleraine Prem 1477, T McCrudden 1469, Bond & Diamond 1469, Bond & Diamond 1468, E & D Tosh Coleraine Prem 1445, Bond & Diamond 1435, A & M Boyle 1433, Bond & Diamond 1425, K Macauley Windsor Soc 1425.

Foyle Valley Combined Penzance – Concannon Bros Maiden City 1576, M Rabbett Foyle 1423, D W Lofts Foyle 1376, R McAteer Strabane 1363, A Lyle Maiden City 1282, Concannon Bros 1223, W & D Hamilton Foyle 1197, D W Lofts 1163, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1145, D W Lofts 1052, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 976, W & D Hamilton 948, N McGrotty Derry & Dist 931, A Lyle 911, Cooley Bros Derry & Dist 907, W & D Hamilton 895, P McLaughlin 869, N McGrotty 849, M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 508, 492. Well done to all!

1-1E David Calvin Bondhill 1608, 2-2E David Love Edgarstown 1601, 3-1B C & D Jackson Kells 1598, 4-1A Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1591, 5-2B G Gibson Cullybackey 1585, 6-2A J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1584, 7-3E J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1584, 8-1G R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1583, 9-1D I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1576, 10-1H Concannon Bros Maiden City 1576, 11-4E Rafferty & Toman Gilford 1576, 12-3A J Hanson 1574, 14-4A A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1571, 14-5E Gerard Swift Monaghan 1566, 15-6E G & A Campbell Armagh 1565, 16-3B Surgenor Bros Kells 1561, 17-7E B Creaney Portadown & Drumcree 1553, 18-8E P McFadden Monaghan 1550, 19-1C Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1550, 20-9E Collins & Douglas Blackwatertown WE 1546.

Sect A 31/220 – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1591, Jimmy Hanson Coleraine Prem 1584, J Hanson 1574.

Sect B 61/439 – C & D Jackson Kells & Dist 1598, Gary Gibson Cullybackey 1585, Surgenor Bros Kells & Dist 1561.

Sect C 78/503 – Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1550, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1532, J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1520.

Sect D 37/272 – I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1576, J Greenaway Dromore 1543, M & F Russell West End Dromore 1535.

Sect E 86/753 – David Calvin Bondhill 1608, David Love Edgarstown 1601, J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1584.

Sect F 23/83 – McCartan & Woodsides Killyleagh & District 1528, Tomer Bros Corrigs 1412, K Murray Killyleagh & Dist 1398.

Sect G 41/373 – R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1583, Lyons & Kennedy Hills & Maze 1529, T & K Mawhinney Ashfield 1510.

Sect H 16/44 – Concannon Bros Maiden City 1576, Davy Booth Mourne & Dist 1413, D W Lofts Foyle 1376.

Loughgall Centre Penzance OB Classic – David Calvin Bondhill 1608, Gerry Swift Monaghan 1566, G & A Campbell Armagh 1565, Patrick McFadden Monaghan 1550, Collins & Douglas Blackwatertown 1546, G & A Campbell 1520, Joe Brown Blackwatertown 1519, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1508, G & A Campbell 1507, Patrick McFadden 1507.

Ahoghill Centre Penzance OB Classic – C & D Jackson Kells 1598, G Gibson Cullybackey 1585, Surgenor Bros Kells 1561, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1544, R H Clements Harryville 1537, M/M Robinson Ahoghill 1528, W & J Smyth 1522, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1518, Surgenor Bros 1511, H Boyd Randalstown 1510.

Coleraine Centre Penzance OB Classic – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1591, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1584, J Hanson 1574, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1571, J Hutchinson & Son Ballymoney 1534, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1529, J Hanson 1522, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1523, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1513, Bond & Diamond Coleraine Prem 1504.

Coalisland Centre Penzance OB Classic – D Carolan Coalisland 1522, G & S Smith Cookstown 1512, M Pawlak Dungannon 1506, G & S Smith 1465, M/M G Larmour Coalisland 1441, K Morton & Sons Cookstown 1439, B Morgan Coalisland 1432, K Carolan Coalisland 1421, B Morgan 1419, I Blair Dungannon 1416.

Muckamore Centre Penzance OB Classic – J White Muckamore 1505, S Thompson Crumlin 1466, J White 1465, 1430, K Wilkinson & Son New Antrim 1416, S & J Bones & T Yates Muckamore 1411, A Steele Muckamore 1407, Sam Maginty Muckamore 1338, D J Thompson Muckamore 1325, T Patterson & Son Muckamore 1191.

Penzance Old Bird Classic 22/06/19 - Lib 6.45am, wind Lt SE

Coalisland & District – D Carolan 1522, M/M G Larmour 1448, B Morgan 1432, K Carolan 1421, B Morgan 1419.

Coleraine Premier HPS – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1591, J Hanson 1584, 1574, A McDonnell 1571, J Hanson 1526, P O’Connor 1513.

Cookstown Social – G & S Smith 1512, 1465, K Morton & Sons 1439.

Dungannon – M Pawlak 1506, I Blair 1416, M Pawlak 1410.

Windsor Social – R & J Parke 1529, A & M Boyle 1523, 1433.

Derry & District – N McGrotty 931.

Foyle RPS – D W Lofts 1376.

Maiden City 4/10 – Concannon Bros 1576, A Lyle 1282, Concannon Bros 1223, A Lyle 911.

Mourne & District – D Booth 1413.

Ahoghill Flying Club – M/M Robinson 1528, 1470, C Moore 1437, M/M Robinson 1394, 1323, C Moore 1213.

Ballymena & District HPS 11/51 – W & J Smyth 1537, 1522, 1495, J Eagleson & Sons 1483, 1439, R Service & Son 1403.

Ballymoney HPS 12/112 - J Hutchinson & Son 1534, D & G McMullan 1503, A Gage 1500, D Dixon 1498, 1485, 1480.

Dervock RPC 4/30 – D & G McMullan 1503, D & H Stuart 1454, 1409, D & G McMullan 1337, D & H Stuart 1307.

Cullybackey HPS – G Gibson 1585, A Darragh 1505, G Gibson 1482, 1474, C & R McIntyre 1450, D & H Kirkpatrick 1447.

Crumlin & District – S Thompson 1466, 1431.

Harryville HPS – R H Clements 1537, 1482, 1459, J Millar & Son 1389, R H Clements 1366, 1349.

Kells & District – C & D Jackson 1598, Surgenor Bros 1561, 1511, C & D Jackson 1461, H Boyd 1437, 1432.

Muckamore – J White 1505, 1465, 1430.

New Antrim Amal – K Wilkinson & Son 1416.

Randalstown – Stewart Bros 1518, H Boyd 1510, Stewart Bros 1489, 1480, F J & G Dickey 1433, Houston Bros 1273.

Rasharkin & District 5/30 – J & M Milliken 1426, 1416, 1313, H Cubitt 1294. Danny Dixon - 1498, 1485, 1484, 1461.

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 1508, 1506, 1489, 1417.

Armagh HPS – G & A Campbell 1565, 1520, 1507.

Beechpark Social – D McBride 1419.

Blackwatertown HPS – Collins & Douglas 1546, J Brown 1519, Collins & Douglas 1430, R G & G Donaldson 1426, J Brown 1423, M Duggan & Son 1360.

Bondhill Social – D Calvin 1608, 1471, Capper Bros 1437, D Calvin 1414.

Edgarstown – D Love 1601, R & J McCracken 1529, D Love 1483, P Dunlop 1483, M Hughes 1481, D Love 1476.

Gilford & District – Rafferty & Toman 1576, 1543, O Fitzpatrick & Son 1472, Fitzpatrick & Hyde 1476, A Feeney & Son 1441, T Wilson 1435.

Lurgan Social – R Adamson 1583, 1434, 1388.

Monaghan – G Swift 1566, P McFadden 1550, 1507.

Portadown & Drumcree – J Whitten & Son 1584, B Creaney 1553, 1506, J Whitten & Son 1469, G Matchett 1413, J Whitten & Son 1410.

Wilton Cross – G Douglas 1441, D Carville & Son 1433.

Mid Antrim Combine Penzance Classic – C & D Jackson Kells 1598, G Gibson Associate 1585, Surgenor Bros Kells 1561, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1544, R H Clements Associate 1537, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1528, W & J Smyth 1522, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1518, Surgenor Bros 1511, Hugh Boyd Randalstown 1510, D Dixon Rasharkin 1498, W & J Smyth 1495, Stewart Bros 1489, D Dixon 1485, D Dixon 1484, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1483, R H Clements 1482, G Gibson 1482, Stewart Bros 1480, G Gibson 1474.

Ahoghill Centre Penzance OB Classic – C & D Jackson Kells 1598, G Gibson Cullybackey 1585, Surgenor Bros Kells 1561, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1544, R H Clements Harryville 1537, M/M Robinson Ahoghill 1528, W & J Smyth 1522, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1518, Surgenor Bros 1511, Hugh Boyd Randalstown 1510.

NIPA Sect B 61/439 – C & D Jackson Kells & Dist 1598, Gary Gibson Cullybackey 1585, Surgenor Bros Kells & Dist 1561, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1544, R H Clements Harryville 1532, J Hutchinson & Son Ballymoney 1534, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1529, M/M Robinson Ahoghill 1528, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1523, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1522.

NIPA Open Fermoy (4) 378/5218 - 1-1E Cooney Bros Monaghan 1639, 2-1H A Kelly Omagh 1638, 3-2H A Kelly 1637, 4-3H K Armstrong Omagh 1634, 5-2E K Allister Monaghan 1624, 6-1A K Morton & Sons Cookstown 1621, 7-3E I Parkes & Son Armagh 1618, 8-1B J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1611, 9-2A J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1610, 10-3A L Neill Ballymoney 1605, 11-4A K Morton & Sons 1605, 12-5A T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1601, 13-1G S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1601, 14-4E G & A Campbell Armagh 1598, 15-2G J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1598, 16-3G J Smyth & Sons 1597, 17-1C P & M Travers Wheatfield 1597, 18-6A M/M McSeveney & Son Coleraine Prem 1596, 19-4G J Smyth & Sons 1596, 20-5E G Swift Monaghan 1596.

Sect A 31/452 – K Morton & Sons Cookstown 1621, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1610, L Neill Ballymoney 1605.

Sect B 72/966 – J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1611, J Hutchinson & Son Ballymoney 1590, D Devenney Ballymoney 1582.

Sect C 36/445 – P & M Travers Wheatfield 1597, J Burrows Eastway 1575, J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1575.

Sect D 34/679 – N Smyth Drumnavaddy 1584, Doonan & McGuinness Harmony 1572, I Rollins Hills & Maze 1568.

Sect E 69/1001 – Cooney Bros Monaghan 1639, K Allister Monaghan 1624, I Parkes & Son Armagh 1618.

Sect F 32/354 – Gordon Bros & Son Killyleagh Cent 1537, Gordon Bros & Son 1537, McGimpsey Bros Ards 1502.

Sect G 49/887 – S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1601, J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1598, J Smyth & Sons 1597.

Sect H 55/434 – A Kelly Omagh 1638, A Kelly 1637, K Armstrong Omagh 1634.

Best ever season for Davy Jackson of Kells & Dist 1st Sect B in both Penzance races.

Concannon Bros of the Maiden City took 1st Sect H & 10th Open NIPA from Penzance.

Gary Gibson top card in Cullybackey, 1st Club, 2nd Sect B and 2nd Mid Antrim Combine plus 10th Open NIPA.

Davy Calvin with Penzance Classic winner 'Guess Twice' His sons Jaxson Calvin left & Mason Calvin right holding 2 other Sec E winners from this year, out of a total of 4 x 1st Sec E wins in 2019.