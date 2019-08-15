East Antrim pony club junior camp a big hit

East Antrim Pony Club held its Junior Camp at the end of July by kind permission of George and Ashley Bingham.

With almost 30 children aged from 4 to 10 attending, it was a busy and fun filled few days.

Instructors Penny Murphy, Rachelle Harding, Laura McKillen, Anne-Marie McKinty and Gemma Goodrich were all kept very busy.

As well as riding lessons in dressage, working hunter, show jumping and cross country, the children enjoyed stable management and games sessions ably run by senior club members Zara Craigs, Emma Ewing and Tara Murphy.

On the final day the sun shone for competition day, where everyone got to enjoy the mini one day event.

After prizegiving the ever popular super sized slip n’ slide finished off camp in style, with a lot of fun and laughter.

The club would like to thank all the fabulous young members who attended and enjoyed the camp while learning, as well as all the instructors and other helpers and in particular Lyndon McKee for the wonderful photographs from the final day.

Special thanks as always to the Bingham’s for the use of their beautiful home and facilities, working tirelessly throughout camp to ensure everyone was having a great time.