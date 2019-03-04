Easy Boss E makes cattle handling simpler

Farmers, and indeed all who handle livestock, in NI are increasingly using the Easy Boss E oral distraction device to make cattle handling safer, save time and lower stress on cattle and on those working with them.

Commonly used in Canada and Australia where huge numbers of stock have to be handled for tagging, grooming and treatment the Easy Boss E innovation has been introduced to Northern Ireland by David Morrison of WD Morrison Agriculture, Armoy.

Freeze brander Richard Gillespie, left, and son Alan, holding the Easy Boss E, with visiting vet Dr Don Finlay. One of the first in NI to use this oral distraction device on a daily basis Richard finds it an essential tool for calming cattle.

When visiting a former neighbour now farming in the Canadian mid west David Morrison first saw the Easy Boss E in use.

“A group of cows had long porcupine quills painfully embedded so to calm these animals an Easy Boss E was used to make a very difficult job much easier,” David explained.

“The Easy Boss E is widely used in Canada and Australia by cattlemen, contractors and some vets. After making contact with the man behind this very practical piece of kit I thought it would be useful back home.

“Dr Don Finlay, a Canadian vet of Ulster descent, is now based 180km south of Perth, Western Australia and not only supplies the Ease Boss E world wide, but uses it working with huge numbers of stock on local cattle stations.

“Since taking the Easy Boss E. agency the reaction from farmers and contractors has been entirely positive,” added David.

On a tour of the UK Dr Don Finlay visited several farms in Co Antrim with David Morrison to both demonstrate this oral distraction tool and see it already in use on local livestock units.

“Increasingly farmers in Canada, Australia and NZ would have their own Easy Boss E and it is very much part of the tool kit in many veterinary practice vehicles,” commented Dr Finlay.

Manufactured of stainless steel in Canada and Australia the Easy Boss E is fully inserted in the corner of the animal’s mouth. This stimulates chewing behaviour and helps calm the animal dramatically so long as it is held in place by a firm hand. It does not work hands free.

Long used at university vet schools across Canada the Easy Boss E is also ideal for administering liquid medicines down the throat through the stainless steel tubing. Handy to use and built to last at a cost of just £90 the Easy Boss E is available from; WD Morrison Ag,