Ecclesville’s popular showjumping League continues

Week two of Ecclesville’s Showjumping League proved popular with competitors enjoying Raymond Caldwell’s flowing courses.

This Showjumping League will continue for the next three Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Results from 10 January:

40cm class (double clears)

Kacie Maguire and Blondie; Darcy Maguire and Jack; Olivia Coaltar and Daisy; Poppy Coaltar and Daisy; Mollie Keys and Starlight Express; Anna-Rose Garrity and Snowy; Sophie Johnston and Archie

60cm class (double clears)

Kacie Maguire and Blondie; Darcy Maguire and Jack; Sophie Johnston and Archie; Callum Hoey and Honeydrum; Kaitlyn McKernaghan and Smarties; Mollie Keys and Starlight Express; Cara Garrity and Louie; Annie Kelly and Storm; Lucy Currie and Cheerna; Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac; Shauna Murray and Softie

70cms (double clears)

Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac; Callum Hoey and Honeydrum; Cara Garrity and Louie; Katie Clarke and AJ; Shauna Murray and Ritz; Nancy Scott and Seapatrick Bertie; Zoe Keys and Cartron Lad; Ruby Millar and Gracie

80cms (double clears)

Phillip Carroll and Nellie; Shauna Murray and Ritz; Nancy Scott and Seapatrick Bertie; Zoe Keys and Cartron Lad; Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise; Ruby Millar and Gracie; Cara Garrity and Louie; Katie Clarke and AJ

90cms (double clears)

Kerry Taggart and Sansa; Kate Millar and Cloonlee Red River; Shauneen Gallagher and Liz; Zoe Keys and Cartron Lad

1m (double clear)

Kate Millar and Cloonlee Red River

1.10 (no double clears)

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final to be eligible for prizes on 31 January.

If you require any further information on the league or the super league, please contact Sandra on 07990541966 or Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591