Ecclesville’s third league for 2019

The third of Ecclesville’s Showjumping leagues for 2019 is scheduled to start on Friday, May 31, and will run for five weeks with the final on Friday, June 28.

The show starts at 6.15pm with a 40cm class followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

At the final of each of the five leagues throughout 2019 points will be awarded to the top six competitors in each class.

The last league final for 2019 will see the presentation of perpetual cups, sponsored by local businesses, awarded to the combination with the most points in each class!

To be eligible for the prizes on the final night, competitors must compete in three out of four previous weeks, with the same combination rider and pony jumping in the same class.

Anyone who requires any further information regarding this league or the Super League should contact Ecclesville on 028 82840591.