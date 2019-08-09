Ecclesville Summer Show pony results

Fine weather was the order of the day at Ecclesville’s Annual Summer Show on Sunday, July 28 and the courses built by Raymond Caldwell resulted in very exciting jump-offs, as the pony and horse riders competed to win the red ribbons.

The first jump-off of the day in the 128 Open Class was won by local girl Scarlett Knox riding Annie, they executed some great turns and won the class in style! The 148 Open Class was won Nadia Donnelly and Fainne who posted a time which could not be caught.

Scarlett Knox and Annie - winners of 128 Open Class

The Horse Open Class was won by Freya Sayle and Melissa, with Sandra Somerville and Chilled Magners taking the second place rosette.

The organisers would like to thank the competitors for supporting the show.

Thanks also go to Raymond Caldwell, course builder and to Jennifer Leonard who assisted in the judges’ box.

Outdoor Arena:

Veronica Kovacs riding Billy; Jennifer Leonard; Shauna Murray and Softie - winners of Newcomer Pony Class

Newcomer Pony Class (Double Clears): Shauna Murray and Softie; Veronica Kovacs and Billy

128 Novice Class (Double Clears): Shauna Murray and Softie; Brooke Morrow and Roxy; Cara Garrity and Henry; Amy McAnerney and Toby; Scarlett Knox and Annie

128 Open Class: 1st Scarlett Knox and Annie; 2nd Brooke Morrow and Roxy; 3 rd Shauna Murray and Softie

138 Novice Class (No entries)

138 Open Class (No entries)

148 Novice Class (Double Clears): Sara Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Ieuan Plant and Eglish Stunner; Freya Sayle and Better than Dexter

148 Open Class: 1st Nadia Donnelly and Fianne; 2nd Zara McAnerney and Maxi; 3 rd Freya Sayle and Better than Dexter

Newcomer Horse Class (Double Clear): Amy Knox and Cookie

Novice Horse Class (Double Clears); Maeve Kelly and Miraculous (H/C)

Open Horse Class: 1st Freya Sayle and Melissa; 2 nd Sandra Somerville and Chilled Magners

Ecclesville Centre will be starting a five week Showjumping league on Friday 16 August at 6.15pm sharp, with a 40cm class followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10 classes. For further information, contact Sandra on 07990541966 or Ecclesville on 028 82840591.