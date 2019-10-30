Économusée network showcased in recent trip

The thriving Économusée network was the focus of a recent Familiarisation Trip organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Tourism Team.

Around 40 participants from the local tourism sector and Visitor Information Centres availed of the opportunity to learn more about ‘artisans at work’ across the destination.

The Économusée project provides artisans with a platform for culture, craft and tourism, and encourages the promotion of traditional crafts, involving local communities and creating new job opportunities.

The trip included visits to Broglasco Farm in Myroe, home of Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil and Broughgammon Farm outside Ballycastle, specialists in kid goat, fee range rose veal and seasonal wild game.

There was also an opportunity to meet artisans from North Coast Smokehouse, creators of naturally smoked foods, and craft beer makers from Hillstown Brewery.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to join the Fam Trip at Broughgammon Farm, and hear for myself about their sustainable ethos and the benefits of being part of the Économusée Network.

“These visits and tours help to enhance the knowledge and understanding of those people at the front line of our tourism sector, and in turn this ensures that our visitors avail of a high quality experience during their time here.”

The Fam Trip concluded with a tour of The Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle.

The 24 bedroom luxury eco hotel is the latest addition to accommodation provision within the Borough.