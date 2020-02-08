Efforts to alleviate cash flow problems for Sperrin farmers after flooding

Updating the Assembly on the granting of de minimis aid for farmers affected by flooding in the Sperrins in 2017 in reply to a question from Ms Catherine Kelly (Sinn Fein, West Tyrone) Minister Poots said: “I am aware of the difficulties experienced by the farmers affected by flooding in 2017.

“In the immediate aftermath of the flood, workshops were held in affected areas to provide advice and practical support covering farm management issues and land restoration.

“Technical bulletins were also issued, and, more recently, officials have met local residents to explore well-being and business development matters.”

Minister Poots said that his department had provided assistance to farmers to help alleviate cash flow issues.

He commented: “In terms of financial assistance, in 2017, the department took steps to make enhanced advance CAP payments at a rate of 70% to help to alleviate cash flow issues experienced by farmers.

“In addition, the department approved force majeure declarations on affected farmland that had been submitted for basic payment scheme support at the time, thus ensuring that there was no reduction in those payments due to flood damage.

“DAERA has since provided half a million pounds of funding to the Loughs Agency to carry out remedial riparian fencing works in the worst affected areas.

“That repair work commenced in November 2019 and is ongoing. Under its statutory conservation and protection remit, the Loughs Agency continues to undertake work in the affected areas.”