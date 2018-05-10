EFS claims must be made on Single Application Form

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has reminded farmers who have an Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) agreement for Wider Level from 1 July 2017 or an EFS Higher Level agreement from 1 January 2018, that claims for payment must be made on the online 2018 Single Application, whether or not you have applied for an extension.

The closing date for the 2018 Single Application is midnight 15 May 2018. Applications received after this date will incur a penalty.

You do not need a separate claim form for EFS. There is a section specifically for EFS on the Single Application.

You need to complete this section to claim your EFS payment.

Once you select ‘yes’ to claim EFS you should indicate if you want to claim for EFS Wider, EFS Higher, or both.

It is important that you make sure your claim is accurate. This may include reducing areas due to ineligible features.

Also, you may need to reduce the lengths of linear Scheme options, adjust figures for Irish Moiled Cattle, or reduce the number of capital items (like gates and posts).

If it becomes clear, after you have submitted your Single Application, that you will not complete all of the EFS work claimed for, you can make changes and resubmit up to 11 June 2018. After that you can use a SAF3 Amendment Form (as you would for Basic Payment Scheme) to reduce your claim, unless we have notified you of an inspection before you submit a SAF3.

If you need help in making your EFS claim on the SAF, please visit http://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/how-complete-your-single-application-online-2018 or call the SAF Advisory Service on 0300 200 7848.