Eggcellent entry for Ulster Fed

The Ulster Poultry Federation Championship Show returns on Saturday 1st February at Slemish Hall, Ballymena show grounds, BT43 7QA.

This year’s show has attracted an entry of over 1500 exhibits making it one of the largest poultry shows in Ireland.

Some of the top Poultry Club of Great Britain panel judges from Scotland, Sweden and local enthusiasts have been appointed to examine the cream of the Province’s poultry. There are classes for all types of poultry including turkeys, geese, ducks, chickens, eggs and a photography section.

Show chairman Neal Adams commented: “We are thrilled with the number of entries this year, especially the egg section with nearly 150 entries. Exhibitors are travelling from England, Wales and the South of Ireland.”

Tony Linter of Strangford incubators will be having a trade stand at the show to supply poultry breeders with all they require for the hatching season. The Ulster Poultry Federation committee would like to thank the sponsors for making this event possible Kilpatrick’s Poultry feeds of Moneymore, Haldane Fisher, Ballymena, Brinsea incubators and Strangford Incubators. The show is open to the public is from 11am to 4pm.