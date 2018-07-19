Elderly man thought to have died of heart attack at the wheel

An elderly man involved in a tractor crash near Loughgall is thought to have died of a heart attack at the wheel.

Leo Murphy (97), from the Knocknaconey area, died following the single vehicle crash which occurred on Tuesday afternoon on the Moore Island Road, Loughgall.

His funeral will be held in St Comcille’s Parish, Knockaconey on Friday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Local priest Fr Peter McAnenly said that Mr Murphy was a well respected man and very highly regarded within the community and the thoughts and prayers of the parish are with the family at this time.

The NI Ambulance Service said two ambulances and the air ambulance attended the scene.