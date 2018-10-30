Embryos and semen under the hammer

Award-winning genetics, embryos and semen from proven sires is featured in the catalogue for the major production sale of the Richardson family’s noted Hillviewfarm Charolais Herd.

Representing more than 30 years of pedigree breeding, the production sale will coincide with the Northern Ireland Charolais Club’s autumn sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Friday, November 2.

The Hillviewfarm offering is expected to come under the hammer of auctioneer Trevor Wylie at approximately 3pm.

Included in the catalogue are three cows with calf at foot, and four 2016 and 2017 born heifers. Also on offer are 14 embryos, and 160 straws of semen from many of the Charolais breed’s all-time greats, such as Burradon Talisman, Simpsons Gregg, Oldstone Egbert, Brampton Petition, Derrygiff Mills, Thrunton Voldemort and Doonally New.

This offering is expected to attract considerable attention from Charolais breeders throughout the UK and Ireland, especially as many of the AI straws catalogued are no longer commercially available.

The frozen embryos offered for sale include four from Elgin Elisha x Oldstone Egbert/Newhouse Bigal/Simpsons Gregg; and ten from the prolific brood cow Coolnaslee Regina x Allanfauld Vagabond/Killadeas Jack.

The Harestone Tyrol daughter Elgin Elisha is the dam of Hillviewfarm Nougat, a June 2017 Blelack Digger son included in the Dungannon Charolais catalogue (Lot 35). He is +10.3 for calving ease, and has a Breedplan milk value +10.

Coolnaslee Regina is the dam of the six-year-old cow Hillviewfarm Gina ET (lot 88). She sells with her June born Blelack Digger bull calf at foot.

Hillviewfarm Lily (Lot 90), is a daughter of the 25,000gns Perth champion Moybraypark Orlando. Born in August 2015, she is bred from the Burradon Talisman daughter Hillviewfarm Dawn, and is offered for sale with her January born Balthayock Gladiator bull calf.

Hillviewfarm Dawn is also the dam of Hillviewfarm Margaret (Lot 92). Born in October 2016, she is by Blelack Digger.

This is not an export sale, but any Hillviewfarm animals purchased for export can return home for the necessary pre-movement tests to be completed. The Hillviewfarm Charolais Herd is a member of the AFBI Health Scheme - Johnes risk Level 1, and BVD accredited.

Catalogues are available from Dungannon Farmers’ Mart tel: 028 8772 2727. Alternatively, view the catalogue online at www.charolais.co.uk.