Eniver Nimrod takes champion title

Swatragh Livestock Mart was the venue for the N.I. Limousin Cattle Club’s show & sale of pedigree bulls and females on May 24.

With five bulls and 13 females present for the show and sale it proved a very successful day, for breeder Michael McKeefry, Carhill Road, Garvagh. His October 2017 born bull, Eniver Nimrod, sired by Ampertaine Gigolo and out of the dam Frewstown Fancy, won Overall Champion and then went on to take the top price of 3,000gns in the sale that followed in the evening. Nimrod was purchased by Hugh Nugent, Toomebridge, Co Antrim.

Reserve Male Champion Carnew Narrator bred by J & J Aiken, Dromore, Co Down sold for 2,600gns. Sired by Netherall Jackpot, this September 2017 born bull is out of the dam Carnew Laura, a Lynderg Hero daughter. Narrator was purchased by Victor McFarland, Ballygawley, Co Tyrone.

Derg Neptune bred by J & S Allen, Strabane, Co Tyrone, stood third in his class and sold for 2,000gns. An October 2017 born bull by Goldies Comet and out of the dam Derg Isha, Neptune was knocked down to Wesley Neptune, Bangor, Co Down.

Pointhouse Olive, a very stylish heifer from a great breeding cow family, home bred by Michael and Kile Diamond, Garvagh, Co Londonderry, stood second in her class and sold from 2,150gns. Born May 2018 Olive is a daughter of the 40,000gns Plumtree Fantastic and out of the dam Pointhouse Imelda. Claiming top price for the females she was purchased by Stephen McKeown, Limavady, Co Derry.

Reserve Overall Champion went to a very smart heifer with good bloodline, Ashview Osanna from Victor and Stephen Keys, Dromore, Co Tyrone. The naturally born May 2018 heifer Osanna is a daughter of the 30,000gns Lowerffrydd Empire and out of the dam Togerdoo Jan. Osanna was one of three females purchased at the sale by Mark McKinstry, Crumlin, Co Antrim for his commercial herd.

Gleneagle Milly bred by John O’Kane & Sons, Garvagh, Co Londonderry, sold for 1700gns. This December 2016 born female is by Bailea Bullion and out of the dam Gleneagle Ivy. Milly now heads to Moneymore, Co Derry having been purchased by Robert Miller a multi prize winning and well-esteemed commercial cattle breeder who runs a 20-cow herd.

The N.I. Limousin Cattle Club are very grateful to Mr James Callion of the Melbreak Herd, Dromore, Co Tyrone who undertook the judging at this event. Special thanks are also extended to all at Swatragh Livestock Mart for the use of their facilities and to the local businesses that provided sponsorship, Friels Historic Bar & Restaurant, Specialist Joinery Group, Creagh Concrete and Norbrook.

Clearance rate: Bulls 60%, Females 77%

Averages: Bulls £2660, Females £1507.