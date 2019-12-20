Enniskillen: Bullocks selling up to £1210 per head

A good entry of cattle on offer at the pre Christmas sale saw store bullocks selling up to £1210 per head.

BULLOCKS

Fivemiletown producer Charolais 656kg at £1210. Roscor producer Charolais 596kg at £1190, Charolais 550kg at £1105. Newtownbutler producer Limousin 557kg at £1160, Charolais 544kg at £1120. Clogher producer Charolais 550kg at £1130. Tempo producer Belgian Blue 570kg at £1190, Belgian Blue 592kg at £1170.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 650 to 945 for a Charolais 415kg.

Heifers sold from 520 to 960 for a Charolais 412kg.

Ruling prices

Derrylin producer 412kg Charolais heifer at £960, 360kg Charolais heifer at £855, 450kg Charolais heifer at £930, 410kg Charolais heifer at £855, 416kg Charolais heifer at £885, 406kg Charolais bull at £890, 432kg Charolais bull at £950

Enniskillen producer 415kg Charolais steer at £945, 392kg Charolais steer at £905, 350kg Charolais steer at £870, 405kg Charolais steer at £920, Garrison producer 355kg Charolais heifer at £845, 316kg Charolais bull at £755, 336kg Charolais heifer at £730, 255kg Hereford bull at £570, 224kg Simmental bull at £560, Derrygonnelly producer 266kg Charolais heifer at £685, 273kg Charolais heifer at £590, 219kg Charolais bull at £585, 229kg Charolais heifer at £600, Belleek producer 314kg Charolais bull at £800, 318kg Charolais bull at £815, 239kg Charolais heifer at £585, 234kg Charolais heifer at £605 and Kesh producer 378kg Charolais bull at £875, 428kg Limousin bull at £845, 378kg Charolais bull at £900.

CALVES

Drumcose producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue bull at £300, Belgian Blue bull at £295, Belgian Blue bull at £280, Springfield producer Hereford heifer at £300, Hereford bull at £280, Tattymore producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £275, Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £275, Aberdeen Angus bull at £265, Lisbellaw producer Hereford bull at £260, Hereford heifer at £245, Trillick producer Charolais bull at £250, Charolais heifer at £245 and Ballinamallard producer Friesian bull at £85.

SUCKLER COWS

Derrylin producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1700, Charolais cow with bull at £1660, Limousin cow with heifer at £1560, Lisbellaw producer Limousin cow with bull at £1370, Clogher producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1350, Leggs producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1330, Coa producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1310 and Ballydoolagh producer Hereford cow with bull at £1310.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 216ppk paid for a 524kg Charolais at £1130, lighter lots sold from 190-222ppk paid for a 380kg Charolais at £845.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 750kg at £1335, Charolais 700kg at £1300, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 700kg at £1300, Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 524kg at £1130, Charolais 520kg at £1065, Charolais 500kg at £1010 and Tempo producer Charolais 490kg at £1000

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 120-172ppk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1150 and Friesian cows from 70-123ppk paid for a 560kg Friesian at £690.

Derrylin producer Charolais 670kg at £1150, Garrison producer Charolais 630kg at £1060, Charolais 620kg at £1005, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 740kg at £1115, Charolais 616kg at £980, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 690kg at £1070, Flourcecourt producer Charolais 750kg at £1125 and Garrison producer Charolais 680kg at £990.