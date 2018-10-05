Enniskillen Campus welcomes new students

Another academic year has started at CAFRE’s Enniskillen Campus with new students eager to take their first steps on the road to a career in the equine sector.

Students have commenced programmes ranging from a City and Guilds Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care to a BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management, according to their individual needs and abilities.

Coming to college is a new experience for all students - in a lot of cases it’s their first time being away from home. But, with a well-planned induction programme prepared by the campus staff including a team building event, the students’ apprehensions soon fade away.

The education programmes are now ‘in full swing’ and students are combining the theory they are acquiring from their lectures with the practice gained during their skills sessions using the excellent equine facilities that the college has at the campus.

Students are gaining knowledge in all aspects of equine management including horse-handling and exercise, horse care, equitation, racing, nutrition, equine health and veterinary science along with enterprise and business management. A number of equine visits to external establishments are also planned during this semester. These visits will complement what the students are learning through their education programmes as well as providing a very important source of careers advice to the students.

A qualification from Enniskillen Campus equips students with the necessary skills and expertise to follow a rewarding career in the equine industry.

There are no tuition fees for full-time Further Education courses (Level 2 and Level 3 programmes). The current tuition fees for full-time Higher Education courses (Foundation Degree and Honours Degree) for students from Northern Ireland and other countries in the European Economic Area, including the Republic of Ireland, are £1,645 per year.

A number of bursaries which are worth up to £1,000, from some of Ireland’s leading equine businesses and ancillary sector organisations, are also available on a competitive basis for Further and Higher Education students.

Why not come along to the open day at the campus on Saturday 13 October 2018 at 12noon and investigate how Enniskillen Campus can assist you in securing a career in the equine industry.

The teaching, practical and accommodation facilities will be on show and you will also have the opportunity to speak to staff to discuss your own career choices.