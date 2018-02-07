Enniskillen crash victim named

The man who died following a single vehicle collision on the Belfast Road, Enniskillen has been named as Gary Douglas.

The 44 year old was originally from Liverpool but had been residing in the Lisbellaw area for a number of years.

Inspector Paula Johnston said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances that led to Mr Douglas’ death and are appealing for information.

“Our enquiries to date would suggest that the collision occurred sometime between Thursday 1 February and Tuesday 6 February, and we would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Belfast Road at any time over those days. We are especially keen to speak to anyone who saw Mr Douglas’ grey Renault Kadjar in the area at any point during that period of time.

“Please call police in Enniskillen or at the Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference 400 06/02/18.”