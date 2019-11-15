Enniskillen: Heavy lots selling from £1120 to up to £1455 per head

A good entry of cattle at Thursday’s sales with a large number of buyers present.

In the bullock ring lightweight selling from 210p to 240p for a Limousin 370kg at £890.

Mediumweight selling for 200p to 234p for a Blonde d’Aquitaine 410kg at £960.

Heavy lots selling from 180p to 214p for a Charolais 522kg at £1120 and up to £1455 per head.

BULLOCKS

Brookeborough producer Aberdeen Angus 404kg at £915, Clogher producer Charolais 372kg at £825, Omagh producer Charolais 522kg at £1120, Charolais 502kg at £1060, Enniskillen producer Charolais 542kg at £1140, Charolais 762kg at £1455, Charolais 726kg at £1370, Limousin 670kg at £1315, Limousin 652kg at £1275 and Dungannon producer Charolais 552kg at £1150, Charolais 678kg at £1250, Aberdeen Angus 692kg at £1325.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £650 to £920 for a Charolais 370kg, heifers ranged from £540 to £755 for a 315kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 370kg Charolais steer at £900, 315kg Charolais heifer at £755, 292kg Charolais bull at £715, 269kg Charolais bull at £975, Lisbelllaw producer 293kg Charolais bull at £750, 263kg Charolais bull £715, 301kg Charolais bull at £720, Garrison producer 311kg Charolais bull at £745, 392kg Charolais bull, Newtownbutler producer 223kg Limousin heifer at £505, 261kg Charolais heifer at £650, , 251kg Limousin heifer at £580, Fivemiletown producer 249kg Limousin heifer at £635, 270kg Limousin steer at £740, 345kg Limousin heifer at £745, 319kg Limousin heifer at £690, Derrylin producer 395kg Limousin bull at £905, 328kg Charolais bull at £745, Lisnaskea producer 335kg Limousin bull at £695, 304kg Limousin heifer at £670, Kesh producer 310kg Charolais bull at £775, 249kg Charolais heifer at £660, 269kg Charolais heifer at £640, 299kg Charolais bull at £750, 273kg Charolais heifer at £570, Derrylin producer 207kg Charolais bull at £555, 226kg Charolais heifer at £535, 240kg Charolais bull at £715, Belleek producer 308kg Charolais heifer at £690, 351kg Charolais heifer at £770, 263kg Charolais bull at £670 and Kinawley producer 206kg Charolais heifer at £570, 229kg Charolais heifer at £590, 237kg Charolais heifer at £540, 276kg Charolais heifer at £620.

CALVES

Trillick producer Belgian Blue bull at £335, Charolais heifer at £270, Springfield producer Hereford bull at £320, Hereford heifer at £260, Churchhill producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £275, Limousin bull at £310, Enniskillen producer Limousin bull at £275, Derrygonnelly producer Belgian Blue bull at £270, Lisnaskea producer Belgian Blue bull at £270, Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £250 and Newtownbutler producer Friesian bull at £140.

SUCKLER COWS

Boho producer Charolais cow with bull at £1670, Belgian Blue cow with bull at £1460, Dromore producer Simmental cow with bull at £1650, Simmental cow with bull at £1600, Limousin cow with heifer at £1510, springing Limousin heifer at £1540, Derrylin producer Limousin cow with bull at £1460, Limousin cow with heifer at £1300, Brookeborough Charolais cow with bull at £1200 and Kinawley producer springing Limousin cow at £1140.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 202ppk paid for a 560kg Charolais at £1125 while medium weights sold from 189-215ppk paid for a 455kg Charolais at £980.

Fintona producer Charolais 560kg at £1125, Charolais 550kg at £1100, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1140, Charolais 510kg at £1050, Belcoo producer Charolais 540kg at £1100 and Fivemiletown producer Charolais 500kg at £1060, Charolais 540kg at £1092, Charolais 500kg at £1000, Charolais 456kg at £950.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 171ppk paid for a 545kg Charolais at £935.

Others cleared from 138-170ppk.

Friesian cow from 78-130ppk paid for a 670kg at £875.