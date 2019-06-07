Enniskillen: Heavy lots selling to £1,800

Trade remained firm for all classes of stock at Thursday's cattle sales.

Light weight bullocks selling from 210 to 261ppk for a Charolais 348kg at £910, medium weights selling from 205-231ppk for a Charolais 458kg at £1,060, heavy lots selling from 185 to 213ppk for a Charolais 522kg at £1,800 and selling up to at £1,310 per head.

BULLOCKS: Lurgan producer Charolais 348kg at £910, Charolais 390kg at £965, Charolais 458kg at £1,060, Charolais 432kg at £990, Charolais 434kg at £990 , Charolais 516kg at £1,100, Omagh producer Charolais 488kg at £1,105, Charolais 522kg at £1,180, Newtownbutler producer Limousin 356kg at £870 and Lisnaskea producer Limousin 585kg at £1,220.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £1,010 paid for a 430kg Limousin while heifers ranged from £600 to £945 for a 450kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 400kg Charolais heifer at £875, 281kg Limousin heifer at £700, 395kg Limousin heifer at £840, 345kg Limousin steer at £790, 330kg Charolais heifer at £790, 317kg Charolais heifer at £730, Lisbellaw producer 400kg Limousin steer at £950, 292kg Charolais heifer at £735, 241kg Charolais heifer at £680, Irvinestown producer 233kg Limousin bull at £665, 246kg Limousin bull at £670, 243kg Limousin heifer at £655, 450kg Charolais heifer at £945, 350kg Limousin heifer at £790, 320kg Charolais bull at £805, 227kg Charolais heifer at £640, 256kg Limousin bull at £550, Florencecourt producer 346kg Charolais steer at £890, 242kg Limousin steer at £725, 352kg Charolais steer at £915, 395kg Charolais steer at £875, Tempo producer 280kg Charolais heifer at £715, 322kg Charolais heifer at £735, 360kg Charolais steer £885, 298kg Charolais heifer at £695, Kinawley producer 315kg Hereford bull at £740, 380kg Limousin bull at £905, 325kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £710, 242kg Simmental bull at £655, 306kg Charolais bull at £820, 360kg Charolais bull at £920, 281kg Charolais heifer at £690 and Kesh producer 340kg Charolais bull at £860, 304kg Limousin bull at £830, 352kg Charolais bull at £860, 332kg Charolais bull at £915.

CALVES: Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £355, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300, Irvinestown producer Charolais bull at £350, Florencecourt producer Belgian Blue bull at £320, Bellanaleck producer Belgian Blue bull at £305, Belgian Blue bull at £310, Drumcose producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £330, Aberdeen Angus bull at £285, Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue bull at £305, Maguiresbridge producer Hereford bull at £290 and Lisbellaw producer Hereford bull at £290.

SUCKLER COWS: Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,450, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,420, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,260, Kesh producer Charolais cow with hr at £1,430, SHT bull at £1,240, Dromore producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,390, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,310 and Clogher Charolais cow with heifer at £1,350, Kinwley producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,300 and Springfield Limousin bull at £1,440.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 200ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1,200, medium weights from 190-226ppk paid for a 440kg Charolais at £995, light weight from 192-233ppk for a 344kg at £800.

Derrylin producer Charolais 690kg at £1,315, Charolais 600kg at £1,190, Charolais 580kg at £1,170, Trillick producer Charolais 600kg at £1,200, Charolais 510kg at £1,010, Irvinestown producer Charolais 730kg, Derrylin producer Charolais 620kg at £1,295, Charolais 590kg at £1245, Charolais 570kg at £1,180 and Lisbellaw producer Charolais 630kg at £1,260.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold to 181ppk paid for a 620kg Charolais at £1,140, lighter weights from 102-180ppk paid for a 520kg Charolais at £935.

Augher producer Belgian Blue 628kg Charolais £1,140, Letterbreen producer Charolais 780kg at £1,115, Charolais 670kg at £1,090, Macken producer Charolais 700kg at £1,100, Rosslea producer Charolais 690kg at £1,160 and Lisnkarick producer Charolais 520kg at £935.