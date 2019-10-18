Enniskillen: Heavy lots selling to up to £1320 per head

Entries of cattle continued to rise at Thursday’s sales.

In the bullock ring lightweight selling from 220p to 244p for a Charolais 360kg at £875.

Mediumweight selling for 215p to 238p for a Charolais 420kg at £1000.

Heavy lots selling from 185p to 208p for a Charolais 508kg at £1060 and up to £1320 per head.

BULLOCKS

Enniskillen producer Charolais 360kg at £875, Charolais 370kg at £875, Charolais 418kg at £955, Lisburn producer Charolais 420kg at £1000, Charolais 444kg at £1040, Charolais 468kg at £1085, Limousin 534kg at £1110, Derrylin producer Charolais 432kg at £985 and Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 508kg at £1060.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 550 to 885 for a Charolais 385kg and heifers sold from 500 to 805 for a Charolais 355kg.

Ruling prices

Derrylin producer 254kg Charolais bull at £705, 280kg Charolais bull at £735, 235kg Charolais heifer at £570, 296kg Limousin heifer at £635, 350kg Charolais bull at £800, 306kg Limousin bull at £745, Kesh producer 238kg Limousin bull at £630, 222kg Charolais bull at £650, 231kg Charolais bull at £635, 238kg Charolais heifer at £630, 243kg Charolais bull at £690, 254kg Charolais bull at £675, 278kg Charolais bull at £745, Enniskillen producer 366kg Charolais heifer at £780, 310kg Charolais heifer at £775, 370kg Charolais heifer at £815, 314kg Charolais heifer at £760, 340kg Charolais steer at £814, 241kg Charolais steer at £720, Garrison producer 249kg Charolais heifer at £620, 228kg Charolais bull at £640, 295kg Charolais heifer at £685, Newtownbutler producer 273kg Charolais heifer at £695, 271kg Charolais heifer at £545kg, 277kg Charolais heifer at £580, Kinawley producer 205kg Charolais bull at £595, 212kg Charolais bull at £555, 221kg Limousin bull at £545, Belleek producer 332kg Charolais bull at £790, 340kg Charolais heifer at £805, 205kg Charolais bull at £620, 314kg Charolais heifer at £760, Belcoo producer 245kg Charolais heifer 620, 269kg Charolais bull at £720, 259kg Charolais bull at £695, 260kg Charolais bull at £755 and Derrygonelly producer Charolais steer at £705, 196kg Charolais steer at £615, 298kg Charolais steer at £775, 203kg Charolais steer at £675.

CALVES

Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £335, Charolais bull at £285, Belgian Blue heifer at £235, Friesian bull at £13, Derrylin producer Limousin bull at £325, Limousin heifer at £270, Maguiesbridge producer Charolais bull at £310, Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £285, Belgian Blue heifer at £270, Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £285, Kinawley producer Limousin bull at £275 and Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue bull at £235.

SUCKLER COWS

Trillick producer Simmental cow with bull at £1520, Simmental cow with heifer at £1500, Culkey producer Limousin cow with bull at £1500, Dromore producer springing Limousin heifer at £1500, springing Limousin heifer at £1480, Omagh producer Charolais cow with bull at £1420 and Arney producer Limousin cow with bull at £1410, springing Charolais heifer at £1350, springing Charolais heifer at £1250.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 200ppk paid for a 540kg Charolais at £1080, while medium and light weights sold from 189- 203ppk paid for a 420kg Charolais at £850.

Derrylin producer Charolais 540kg at £1080, Charolais 530kg at £1050 and Fivemlietown producer Charolais 550kg at £1050, Charolais 510kg at £1060.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 160ppk paid for a 690kg Charolais at £1095 and a top of at £1195, medium lots from 120-180ppk paid for a 478kg Charolais at £860.

Boho producer Charolais 750k at £1160, Garrison producer Charolais 800kg at £1140, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 640kg at £1000 and Lisnaskea producer Charolais 680kg at £1035, Charolais 650kg at £1015.