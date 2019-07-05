Enniskillen Mart: Bullocks selling to £1,050

Despite the falling beef prices quality store cattle remained a steady trade.

In the bullock ring lightweight sold from at £750 to at £890 paid for a 394kg Charolais (2.25 per kg) and medium weights in at £920 to at £1,050 for a 500kg Limousin (2.10 per kg).

BULLOCKS: Newtownbutler producer 500kg Limousin steer at £1,050, 394kg Charolais steer at £890, 450kg Charolais steer at £965, 480kg Charolais steer at £1,015, 316kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £700 and Lisnaskea producer 458kg Charolais steer at £945, 516kg Simmental steer at £1,070 and 452kg Charolais steer £1,000.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling rings steers and bulls sold from £650 to £895 paid for a 430kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £575 to £890 paid for a 408kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Lisnaksea producer 310kg Charolais steer at £830, 344kg Charolais heifer at £790, 292kg Limousin heifer at £690, 408kg Charolais heifer at £890, 321kg Limousin bull at £780, 318kg Charolais bull at £810, 342kg Charolais heifer at £770, Ederney producer 240kg Charolais heifer at £650, 221kg Charolais bull at £660, 238kg Charolais heifer at £655, 216kg Charolais bull at £685, Enniskillen producer 251kg Charolais heifer at £575, 228kg Limousin heifer at £575, Derrylin producer 307kg Simmental heifer at £770, 294kg Limousin heifer at £700, Irvinestown producer 274kg Charolais heifer at £655, 289kg Charolais heifer at £670, 333kg Charolais heifer at £735, 430kg Charolais steer at £895, 401kg Charolais steer at £865, 374kg Limousin heifer at £780, Kesh producer 386kg Limousin steer at £840, 351kg Limousin heifer at £700, 396kg Charolais steer at £845, 372kg Charolais heifer at £760, 375kg Charolais heifer at £790, 335kg Charolais heifer at £885, 295kg Charolais bull at £805 and Springfield producer 376kg Limousin heifer at £775, 425kg Limousin heifer at £780 and 301k Limousin heifer at £590.

CALVES: Beef bred bull calves sold from £200 to £490 paid for a Charolais, heifers calves sold from £150 to £330 for a Simmental.

Lisbellaw producer Simmental heifer at £330, Simmental heifer at £295, Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £225, Charolais bull at £270, Belcoo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £240, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin heifer at £225, Aberdeen Angus heifer 230, Limousin heifer at £165, Letterbreen producer Charolais bull at £335, Limousin heifer at £235 and Trillck producer Aberdeen Angus at £315, Hereford bull at £280 and Hereford heifer at £280.

SUCKLER COWS: Suckler cows sold to a top of £1,320 paid for a Simmental cow and Charolais calf at foot, while bulls sold to £1,800 for a Charolais.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 210ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1,260 while medium weights sold from 189- 221ppk paid for a 410kg Charolais at £905.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1,260, Charolais 540kg at £1,100,

Kesh producer Charolais 595kg at £1,250, Charolais 590kg at £1,200, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 550kg at £1,115, Leggs producer Charolais 580kg at £1,170, Charolais 550kg at £1,055 and Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue 504kg at £1,050.

Fat cows: Omagh producer Charolais 750kg at £1,160, Charolais 670kg at £1,080, Enniskillen producer Charolais 800kg at £1,140, Limousin 742kg at £1,130, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 690kg at £1,120, Florencecourt producer Charolais 740kg at £1,090, Springfield producer Charolais 660kg at £1,060 and Fivemiletown producer Limousin 548kg at £900.