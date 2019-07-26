Enniskillen Mart: Heavy cattle selling to £1,000 for 500kg

At Thursday's sales at Enniskillen Mart light weight bullocks sold from 200 to 246ppk for a Limousin 324kg at £800, medium weights selling from 190-237ppk for a Charolais 408kg at £970, heavy lots selling from 187 to 200ppk for a Charolais 500kg at £1,000.

Brookeborough producer Limousin 324kg at £800, Charolais 412kg at £955, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 408kg at £970, Limousin 408kg at £925, Limousin 414kg at £935, Charolais 442kg at £970, Enniskillen producer Charolais 500kg at £1,000 and Clogher producer Charolais 500kg at £1,000, Charolais 552kg at £1,040.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £920 paid for a 368kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £550 to £915 for a 435kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 368kg Charolais steer at £920, 355kg Charolais steer at £890, 315kg, Charolais steer at £785, Tempo producer 368kg Charolais bull at £840, 358kg Charolais heifer at £740, 400kg Charolais steer at £905, Garrison producer 327kg Charolais bull at £815, 275kg Charolais heifer at £625, 206kg Charolais heifer at £565, 341kg Charolais heifer at £735, 365kg Charolais heifer at £740, 279kg Charolais heifer at £560, Belcoo producer 265kg Charolais bull at £705, 270kg Charolais bull at £735, 272kg Charolais bull at £760, 219kg Charolais heifer at £505, Lisnaskea producer 438kg Charolais heifer at £800, 400kg Charolais heifer at £790, 405kg Limousin heifer at £760, Enniskillen producer 177kg Limousin heifer at £450, 281kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £575, 270kg Limousin bull at £740, 230kg Limousin heifer at £545, 354kg Charolais steer at £900, 364kg Charolais steer at £900, 382kg Charolais heifer at £825, 365kg Charolais heifer at £760, 303kg Charolais heifer at £655, Kesh producer 418kg Charolais steer at £880, 425kg Charolais heifer at £800, 308kg Charolais heifer at £625, 257kg Charolais heifer at £640, Derrylin producer 440kg Charolais heifer at £885, 430kg Charolais heifer at £875, 415kg Charolais heifer at £850, 412kg Hereford heifer at £800, 350kg Charolais bull at £850 and Letterbreen producer 415kg Charolais bull at £880, 426kg Charolais bull at £935, 400kg Charolais bull at £935.

CALVES

Roscor producer Charolais bull at £420, Letterbreen producer Charolais bull at £390, Augher producer Hereford bull at £390, Hereford bull at £330, Hereford bull at £325, Monea producer Charolais bull at £335, Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £335, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £255, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £225 and Fivemiletown producer Shetland bull at £305, Tattmore producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Garrison producer Charolais heifer at £290 and Garvary producer Charolais heifer at £225.

SUCKLER COWS

Kesh producer Shetland cow with bull at £1,550, Derrylin producer Hereford cow with bull at £1,440, Kesh producer Shetland cow with bull at £1,220, springing Shetland cow at £1,220, Lisnaskea producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,460, springing Limousin heifer at £1,450, Omagh producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,460 and Florencecourt producer Shetland bull at £1,300.

Fat cows

Forward lots sold to 180ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £990, other s from 100 to 174ppk, Friesian cows from 70-120ppk paid for a 590kg at £710, bull from 112-155ppk.

Blaney producer Charolais 780kg at £1,220, Garrison producer Charolais 658kg at £1,110 and Springfield producer Charolais 640kg at £1,100.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 207ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £1,180, Charolais at £1,020, medium weights from 189-216ppk for a 490k Charolais at £1,065.

Light weights from 200-2136ppk paid for a 360kg Charolais at £780.

Trillick producer Charolais 570kg at £1,180, Charolais 550kg at £1,150, Charolais 490kg at £1,065, Charolais 470kg at £990 and Ballinamallard producer Charolais 520kg at £1,040, Charolais 480 at £1,000.