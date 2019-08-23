Enniskillen Mart: Heavy cattle selling to up to £1,300 per head

Another great summer entry of almost 800 cattle at Thursday's sales.

In the bullock ring lightweight selling from 210p to 232p for a Charolais 398kg at £925.

Mediumweight selling for 200p to 237p for a Charolais 422kg at £1,000.

Heavy lots selling from 185p to 208p for a Charolais 500kg at £1,040 and up to £1,300 per head.

BULLOCKS: Kesh producer Charolais 422kg at £1,000, Charolais 430kg at £970, Loughgilly producer Charolais 402kg at £940, Dungannon producer Charolais 398kg at £925, Belcoo producer Charolais 442kg at £990, Newtownbutler producer Limousin 444kg at £990, Irvinestown producer Charolais 696kg at £1,300, Charolais 696kg at £1,240 and Tempo producer Limousin 644kg at £1,190.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £650 to £900 for a 406kg Charolais, heifers sold from £520 to £795 for a 389kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 307kg Limousin heifer at £725, 332kg Limousin heifer at £710, 307kg Limousin bull at £725, 329kg Charolais bull at £770, 309kg Charolais heifer at £745, 347kg Charolais bull at £830, 345kg Charolais heifer at £730, 290kg Charolais heifer at £680, 379kg Charolais steer at £850, 308kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £600, 274kg Charolais heifer at £620, 232kg Charolais bull at £630, Derrygonnelly producer 327kg Charolais heifer at £665, 300kg Charolais steer at £750, 329kg Charolais steer at £765, 339kg Charolais steer at £750, 300kg Charolais steer at £710, Kesh producer 256kg Charolais heifer at £595, 250kg Charolais bull at £610, 228kg Charolais bull at £605, 301kg Charolais heifer at £695, 293kg Charolais heifer at £635, 321kg Limousin heifer at £620, Derrylin producer 363kg Charolais bull at £840, 256kg Limousin bull at £585, 250kg Hereford bull at £550, Trillick producer 472kg Charolais bull at £970, 267kg Charolais heifer at £575, 241kg Simmental bull at £600, Lisnaskea producer 348kg Limousin heifer at £780, 345kg Charolais bull at £780, 327kg Limousin bull at £750, 257kg Charolais heifer at £620, 260kg Charolais heifer at £640, 406kg Charolais steer at £900, 448kg Charolais steer at £890, Belcoo producer 330kg Charolais bull at £750, 279kg Charolais heifer at £645, 270k Charolais heifer at £635 and Belleek producer 416kg Charolais steer at £870, 317kg Limousin steer at £710.

CALVES: Drumose producer Charolais bull at £360, Charolais heifer at £240, Charolais bull at £330, Garvary producer Belgian Blue bull at £335, Belgian Blue bull at £285, Trillick producer Belgian Blue bull at £340, Belgian Blue bull at £280, Belgian Blue bull at £295, Limousin bull at £295, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £280, Bellanaleck producer Charolais heifer at £260, Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £250, Charolais heifer at £250 and Maguiresbidge producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £220.

SUCKLER COWS: Lisnaskea producer Belgian Blue cow with heifer at £1,510, Limousin cow with bull at £1,450, Clogher producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,450, Kesh producer Belgian Blue cow with bull at £1,370, Omagh producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,370, Springfield producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,360, Letterbreen producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,250, Derrynoose producer Belgian Blue cow with bull at £1,200 and Rosslea producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,200.

Heifers: Forward lots selling up to 210p for a Belgian Blue 610kg at £1,280 and lighter weights to 202p for a Limousin 410kg at £830.

Lisnaskea producer Belgian Blue 610kg at £1,280, Fivemileown producer Limousin 580kg at £1,130, Charolais 600kg at £1,100, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 640kg at £1,160, Derrylin producer Charolais 570kg at £1,040, Roslea producer Charolais 620kg at £1,050, Charolais 610kg at £1,045, Charolais 595kg at £1,020, Maguiresbridge producer Limousin 510kg at £1,000 and Kinawley producer Limousin 590kg at £1,000.

Fat cows: Continental beef cows sold up to 175p for a Charolais 644kg at £1,130, feeding cows up to 157p for a Charolais 742kg at £1,165 and dairy cows to 127p for a 506kg at £645.

Florencecourt producer Charolais 644kg at £1,130, Castlederg producer Limousin 576kg at £1,000, Tempo producer Charolais 596kg at £1,025, Leggs producer Simmental 608kg at £1,025, Lisnaskea producer Limousin 675kg at £1,095, Rosslea producer Limousin 674kg at £1,095, Enniskillen producer Charolais 742kg at £1,165, Lisbellaw producer Simmental 584kg at £820, Macken producer Aberdeen Angus 614kg at £965, Belcoo producer Charolais 790kg at £1,180 and Garvary producer Friesian 506kg at £645.