Enniskillen Mart: Heavy cattle selling to up to £1,385 per head

Good entries are still coming forward at Thursday's sales and selling at similar rates to last week.

In the bullock ring lightweights selling fro 215p to 253p for a Limousin 360kg at £910.

Mediumweights selling for 210p to 241p for a Charolais 420kg at £1,015.

Heavy lots selling from 90p to 228p for a Charolais 510kg at £1,165 and up to £1,385 per head.

BULLOCKS: Tempo producer Charolais 358kg at £920, Charolais 384kg at £960, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 402kg at £1,025, Charolais 402kg at £1,020, Lisburn producer Charolais 362kg at £910, Blonde d'Aquitaine 362kg at £890, Charolais 500kg at £1,090, Charolais 542kg at £1,185, Charolais 588kg at £1,230, Tempo producer Charolais 384kg at £960, Florencecourt producer Limousin 334kg at £830, Derrylin producer Charolais 484kg at £1,195, Irvinestown producer Charolais 534kg at £1,210, Charolais 532kg at £1,140, 538kg at £1,140 and Lisnaskea producer Charolais 512kg at £1,120.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling rings steers and bulls sold from £680 to £905 paid for a 361kg Limousin while heifers ranged from £550 to £980 paid for a 410kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 361kg Limousin steer at £905, 365kg Simmental steer at £875, 342kg Charolais heifer at £785, 405kg Charolais bull at £950, 252kg Simmental bull at £700, 410kg Charolais bull at £960, Belcoo producer 410kg Charolais heifer at £980, 405kg Charolais heifer at £890, 365kg Simmental steer at £875, Derrygonnelly producer 326kg Simmental heifer at £835, 3250kg Simmental heifer at £770, 360kg Charolais heifer at £835, Irvinestown producer 390kg Charolais steer at £915, 244kg Limousin heifer at £605, 194kg Charolais heifer at £520, 219kg Charolais heifer at £590, Bellanaleck producer 388kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £815, 289 Aberdeen Angus bull at £735, 360kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £750, 390kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £790, 420kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £885, Fivemiletown producer 364kg Limousin heifer at £740, 360kg Limousin heifer at £750, 296kg Limousin heifer at £680, Belcoo producer 360kg Charolais bull at £845, 348kg Charolais heifer at £740, 358kg Charolais bull at £865, 398kg Charolais bull at £840, Belleek producer 418kg Limousin heifer at £850, 436kg Charolais heifer at £940, 354kg Limousin heifer at £730, 349kg Charolais heifer at £770, 339kg Charolais heifer at £745, 350kg Charolais heifer at £810 and Lisnaskea producer 245kg Limousin heifer at £695, 241kg Limousin bull at £650, 284kg Limousin bull at £720.

CALVES: Springfield producer Charolais bull at £400, Letterbreen producer Limousin bull at £380, Rosslea producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £360, Trillick producer Belgian Blue bull at £335, Belgian Blue bull at £325, Belgian Blue heifer at £290, Belgian Blue bull at £280, Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £315, Tattymore producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £310, Mackin producer Limousin heifer at £290, Limousin heifer at £275, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £280, Friesian bull at £90 and Bellanaleck producer Friesian bull at £80.

SUCKLER COWS: Derrylester producer Hereford cow with heifer at £1,480, Hereford cow with heifer at £1,350, Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,180, Belcoo producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,360, Limousin cow with bull at £1,300, Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1,310, Simmental cow with bull at £1,160, Kinawley producer Charolais heifer with heifer at £1,290, Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,200, Tamlaght producer springing Hereford heifer at £1,080 and Omagh producer Charolais bull at £1,140.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 200ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1,200 while medium weights sold from 189-241ppk paid for a 370kg Charolais at £890.

Derrylin producer Charolais 600kg at £1,200, Charolais 570kg at £1,135. Bellanaleck producer Charolais 500kg at £1,000, Charolais 512kg at £1,065, Charolais 452kg at £975, Kesh producer Charolais 540kg at £1,090 and Lisbellaw producer Charolais 418kg at £945, 410kg Charolais at £900.

Fat cows: Omagh producer Charolais 750kg at £1,160, Charolais 670kg at £1,080, Enniskillen producer Charolais 800kg at £1,140, Charolais 680kg at £1,025, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 690kg at £1,120, Florencecourt producer Charolais 740kg at £1,090 and Springfield producer Charolais 660kg at £1,060.