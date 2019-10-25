Enniskillen Mart: Heavy cattle selling to up to £1340 per head

A tremendous trade for quality cattle at Thursday’s sales.

In the bullock ring lightweight selling from 210p to 235p for a Charolais 332kg at £780.

Mediumweight selling for 200p to 229p for a Charolais 438kg at £1005.

Heavy lots selling from 185p to 209p for a Charolais 536kg at £1120 and up to £1340 per head.

BULLOCKS

Kinawley producer Charolais 332kg at £780, Letterbreen producer Charolais 438kg at £1005, Charolais 406kg at £900, Tempo producer Charolais 396kg at £905, Derrylin producer Charolais 438kg at £980, Dungannon producer Limousin 372kg at £830, Limousin 380kg at £840, Limousin 336kg at £740, Monea producer Belgian Blue 457kg at £1000, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 536kg at £1120, Letterbreen producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 520kg at £1060 and Aughnacloy producer Belgian Blue 560kg at £1155, Limousin 526kg at £1060.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 600 to 925 for a Charolais 387kg and heifers sold from 520 to 860 for a Charolais 366kg.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 387kg Charolais steer at £925, 208kg Charolais bull at £610, 254kg Charolais bull at £655, 260kg Charolais heifer at £575, Garrison producer 381kg Charolais steer at £890, 323kg Charolais steer at £845, 325kg Charolais steer at £795, 309kg Charolais heifer at £680, 289kg Charolais heifer at £720, Belcoo producer 226kg Charolais heifer at £600, 269kg Limousin bull at £700, 299kg Limousin bull at £760, 335kg Limousin bull at £860, Lisnaskea producer 326kg Charolais heifer at £750, 440kg Charolais heifer at £895, 426kg Charolais heifer at £880, Derrylin producer 312kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £750, 331kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £680, 296kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £645

Trillick producer 305kg Charolais bull at £740, 355kg Charolais bull at £800, 275kg Charolais bull at £720, Boho producer 337kg Charolais heifer at £750, 308kg Charolais bull at £810, 297kg Charolais heifer at £730, 336kg Simmental bull at £735, Lisbellaw producer 231kg Charolais bull at £595kg 256kg Charolais bull at £665, 249kg Charolais heifer at £630, Derrygonnelly producer 254kg Charolais heifer at £630, 242kg Charolais heifer at £575, 290kg Charolais heifer at £700, 2960kg Charolais bull at £745, Fivemiletown producer 362kg Limousin bull at £750, 366kg Charolais heifer at £700, Garrison producer 350kg Charolais stter at £850, 372kg Limousin steer at £880, 342kg Charolais steer at £870 and Monea producer 432kg Charolais steer at £975, 376k Charolais steer at £945, 385kg Charolais bull at £885.

CALVES

Rosslea producer Charolais heifer at £325, Churchill producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £310, Aberdeen Angus bull at £310, Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £280, Maguiresbridge producer Hereford bull at £290

Tempo producer Simmental heifer at £275, Simmental heifer at £255, Lettebreen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £275, Springfield producer Hereford bull at £260, Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £250, Aberdeen Angus bull at £245 and Brookeborough producer Limousin heifer at £245.

SUCKLER COWS

Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1630, Lisnaskea producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1560, Charolais cow with heifer at £1410, Maguiresbridge producer Simmental cow with bull at £1560, Tempo producer Limousin cow with bull at £1540, Limousin cow with heifer at £1530, Limousin cow with heifer at £1430, Kinawley producer Charolais cow with bull at £1480, Trillick producer Charolais cow with bull at £1480, Simmental cow with bull at £1400 and Drumquinn producer springing Simmental heifer at £1260.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 200ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1200, while medium and light weights sold from 205ppk paid for a 410kg Charolais at £845.

Derrylin producer Charolais 560kg at £1120, Charolais 560kg at £1100, Enniskillen producer Charolais 562kg at £1105, Rosslea producer Charolais 610kg at £1155, Charolais 590kg at £1145 and Omagh producer Charolais 500kg at £985, Charolais 460kg at £900.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 183ppk paid for a 520kg Charolais at £950 and a top of at £1260, lighter lots from 109-190ppk paid for a 430kg Charolais at £820 and Friesian cows from 72-128ppk paid for a 640kg at £825.