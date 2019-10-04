Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots sell from £1040 to £1360 per head

An increased entry of 1000 cattle on offer at Thursday's sales.

Light weight bullocks selling from 190 to 218ppk for a Charolais 388kg at £845, medium weights selling from 190-226ppk for a Limousin 465kg at £1050.

Heavy lots selling from 180 to 206ppk for a Charolais 504kg at £1040 and up to £1360 per head.

Newtownbutler producer Limousin 465kg at £1050, Blonde d'Aquitaine 442kg at £985, Florencecourt producer Charolais 424kg at £955, Charolais 386kg at £865, Charolais 424kg at £955, Charolais 368kg at £825, Charolais 396kg at £885, Charolais 424kg at £940, Tempo producer Charolais 728kg at £1360, Charolais 672kg at £1250, Irvinestown producer Belgian Blue 664kg at £1200 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 668kg at £1255, Charolais 700kg at £1295, Charolais 656kg at £1255, Charolais 658kg at £1215.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £600 to £870 paid for a 402kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £500 to £775 for a 300kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 236kg Charolais heifer at £625, 295kg Charolais heifer at £650, 268kg Charolais heifer at £710, 372kg Charolais steer at £820, 262kg Charolais steer at £670, 405kg Limousin steer at £820, Belleek producer 341kg Charolais steer at £845, 340kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £650, 243kg Charolais bull at £675, Ballinamallard producer 265kg Charolais heifer at £730, 246kg Charolais heifer at £650, 228kg Charolais heifer at £530, 312kg Charolais bull at £750, Belleek producer 420kg Charolais steer at £865, 291kg Limousin bull at £665, Fivemiletown producer 270kg Charolais heifer at £735, 300kg Charolais heifer at £775, 275kg Charolais steer at £775, 303kg Charolais steer at £790, Kesh producer 267kg Charolais heifer at £620, 210kg Limousin bull at £570, 315kg Limousin bull at £620, 222kg Charolais bull at £600, 248kg Charolais bull at £650, 237kg Charolais heifer at £500, 248kg Charolais heifer at £655, Kinawley producer 262kg Charolais bull at £700, 249kg Charolais bull at £695, 230kg Charolais bull at £610, 206kg Charolais bull at £690, Ennskillen producer 292kg Charolais bull at £715, 37kg Charolais bull at £780, 395kg Charolais bull at £800, 336kg Charolais bull at £765, 351kg Limousin bull at £750, 261kg Charolais bull at £700, 283kg Limousin bull at £695, Ederney producer 405k Charolais steer at £850, 321kg Charolais steer at £740, 350kg Charolais steer at £820 and Springfield producer 334kg Charolais steer at £825, 402kg Charolais steer at £870, 402kg Charolais steer at £845, 390kg Charolais steer at £870.

CALVES

Drumcose producer Charolais bull at £340, Kinawley producer Charolais bull at £335, Letterbreen producer Limousin heifer at £320, Lisnaskea producer Charolais heifer at £305, Springfield producer Charolais bull at £300, Trillick producer Limousin bull at £290, Aberdeen Angus bull at £285, Aberdeen Angus bull at £260, Tamlaght producer Belgian Blue bull at £285, Derrygonnelly producer Belgian Blue bull at £260 and Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue bull at £255.

SUCKLER COWS

Dromore producer springing Simmental heifer at £1620, springing Simmental heifer at £1600, springing Limousin heifer at £1490, Flourencecourt producer Simmental cow with bull at £1430, Simmental cow with bull at £1250, Belleek producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1110 and Derrygonnelly producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1100.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 205ppk paid for a 470kg Charolais at £985, medium and lightweights sold from 189-218ppk paid for a 464kg Charolais at £1015.

Tamlaght producer Charolais 495kg at £1000, Charolais 480kg at £985, Enniskillen producer Charolais 470kg at £985, Charolais 470kg at £950, Kesh producer Charolais 450kg at £980 and Macken producer Charolais 460kg at £910.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 170ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1020, lighter weights from 120-176ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £890.

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 790kg at £1090, Boho producer Charolais 740kg at £1005, Irvinestown producer Charolais 508kg at £890, Enniskillen producer Charolais 580kg at £940 and Kesh producer Charolais 620kg at £920.