Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots sell from £1140 and to £1560 per head

1000 cattle on offer at Thursday's sale with all types in keen demand.

Lightweight bullocks selling from 215 to 244p for a Charolais 384kg at £940. medium weights selling from 210 to 257p for a Charolais 400kg at £1030.

Heavy lots to 190 to 225p for a Charolais 506kg at £1140 and up £1560 per head.

BULLOCKS

Omagh producer Charolais 400kg at £1030, Coa producer Charolais 456kg at £1155, Garrison producer Limousin 404kg at £1005, Irvinestown producer Charolais 402kg at £995, Florencecourt producer Charolais 448kg at £1110, Florencecourt producer Limousin 408kg at £1000, Derrylin producer Charolais 384kg at £940, Tempo producer Charolais 296kg at £720, Enniskillen producer Charolais 506kg at £1140, Dungannon producer Charolais 504kg at £1130, Dungannon producer Charolais 504kg at £1115 and Florencecourt producer Aberdeen Angus 82kg at £1560.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steer and bulls sold from £650 to £980 paid for a 375 paid for a 375kg Charolais while heifers ranged fro, £570 to £1040 for a 372kg Charolais.

Enniskillen producer 375kg Charolais steer at £980, 271kg Charolais steer at £855, 275kg Charolais steer at £850, 315kg Charolais steer at £890, 325kg Charolais heifer at £795, 416kg Charolais heifer at £930, 456kg Charolais heifer at £1010, Belleek producer 364kg Charolais heifer at £950, 237kg Charolais heifer at £685, 308kg Charolais bull at £815, Boho producer 256kg Limousin heifer at £735, 276kg Limousin heifer at £710, 259kg Charolais bull at £765, Monea producer 307kg Charolais bull at £850, 315kg Charolais bull at £800, 268kg Limousin heifer at £680, 241kg Limousin heifer at £655, Newtownbutler producer 310kg Limousin bull at £805, 301kg Charolais bull at £820, 234g Charolais heifer at £670, 294kg Charolais bull at £880, 266kg Charolais bull at £830, Garrison producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £830, 279kg Charolais steer at £805, 289kg Charolais steer at £815,335kg Charolais steer at £865, Kesh producer 296kg Charolais steer at £825, 272kg Charolais steer at £840, 286kg Charolais steer at £860, Tempo producer 304kg Limousin heifer at £740, 365kg Limousin bull at £885, Derrygonnelly producer 345kg Charolais heifer at £900, 372kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 337kg Limousin heifer at £745, 316kg Charolais heifer at £780, 365kg Charolais steer at £905 and Enniskillen producer 456kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 406k Charolais heifer at £890, 416kg Charolais heifer at £930, 432kg Charolais bull at £1005.

CALVES

Enniskilen producer Limousin bull at £325, Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, Monea producer Belgian Blue bull at £310, Garvary producer Limousin bull at £305, Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £305, Enniskillen producer Limousin at £300, Limousin bull at £290, Drumcose producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Garvery producer Belgian Blue heifer at £275, Enniskillen producer Hereford heifer at £270, Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £270, Kesh producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £265 and Springfield producer Friesian bull at £80.

SUCKLER COWS

Dromore producer Limousin cow with bull calf at £2400, Limousin cow with heifer at £1920, Dungannon producer Simmental cow with bull calf at £1550, Kesh Charolais cow with heifer calf at £1460, Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1440, Hereford cow with heifer calf at £1410, Letterbreen producer Shetland cow with bull calf at £1430, Brookeborough producer Charolais cow with bull calf at £1310, Drumquin producer springing Simmental cow at £1500, springing Simmental cow at £1350, Springfield producer springing Simmental cow at £1100, Brookeborough producer springing Hereford cow at £1180,springing Saler cow at £1100 and Blaney springing Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1160.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 205pk paid for a 612kg Charolais at £1255.

Medium weights from 189-228ppk paid for a 510kg Charolais at £1160.

Light weights from 200-271ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1085.

Florencecourt producer Charolais 612kg at £1255, Charolais 580kg at £1200, Macken producer Charolais 615kg at £1235, Enniskillen producer Charolais 550kg at £1185, Boho producer Charolais 570kg at £1155, Letterbreen producer Charolais 400kg at £1085 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 510kg at £1160, Charolais 530kg at £1100.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 120-188ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1125 and a top of at £1280.

Omagh producer Charolais 710kg at £1225, Charolais 720kg at £1160, Derrylin producer Charolais 820kg at £1280, Kesh producer Charolais 698kg at £1185 and Trillick producer Charolais 600kg at £1125.