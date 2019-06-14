Enniskillen Mart: Heavy lots sell to £1,230 for 610kg Charolais

An excellent trade at Thursday's sales.

Light weight bullocks selling from 210 to 242ppk for a Limousin 322kg at £780, medium weights selling from 200-240ppk for a Charolais 420kg at £1,005, heavy lots selling from 190 to 202ppk for a Charolais 610kg at £1,230.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £1,040 paid for a 460kg Charolais, while heifers ranged from £580 to £850 for a 364kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 364kg Charolais heifer at £850, 203kg Charolais bull at £690, 249kg Charolais bull at £755, 295kg Charolais heifer at £695, 307kg Charolais heifer at £680, 314kg Charolais bull at £880, 256kg Limousin bull at £635, 203kg Limousin bull at £605, 307kg Charolais heifer at £675, Tempo producer 360kg Limousin steer at £845, 400kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £810, 372kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £810, 372kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £810, 442kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £890, 326kg Charolais steer at £840, 208kg Limousin steer at £650, 334kg Limousin steer at £725, Belleek producer 219kg Charolais heifer 550, 287kg Charolais heifer at £690, 397kg Charolais bull at £880, Derrylin producer 312kg Charolais heifer at £740, 280kg, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £700, 272kg Charolais heiferat £690, 220kg Charolais bull at £730,273kg Charolais bull at £750,350kg Limousin steer at £910, 346kg Limousin heifer at £800, Ballinamallard producer 285kg Charolais heifer at £725, 271kg Hereford heifer at £585, 293kg Hereford bull at £585, Derrygonnelly producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £725, 271kg Hereford heifer at £585, 293kg Hereford bull at £840, Garrison producer 460kg Charolais steer at £1,040, 450kg Charolais bull at £940, 388kg Charolais steer at £920, Trillick producer 388kg Charolais steer at £920, 269kg Charolais heifer at £500, 195kg Charolais bull at £595 and Kesh producer 288kg Charolais bull at £820, 323kg Charolais bull at £855, 303kg Charolais bull at £810, 269kg Limousin heifer at £800.

CALVES: Garrison producer Charolais bull at £470, Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £390, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £375, Trillick producer Simmental heifer at £340, Belgian Blue bull at £330, Boho producer Charolais heifer at £335, Monea producer Belgian Blue bull at £325, Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Aberdeen Angus bull at £275 and Florencecourt producer Friesian bull at £65 and Friesian bull at £60.

SUCKLER COWS: Lisnaksea producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,560, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,230, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £1,420, Trillick producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,440 and Derrylin producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,240 and Limousin cow with bull at £1,210.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 205ppk paid for a 470kg Charolais at £985, medium and lightweights sold from 189-215ppk paid for a 450kg Charolais at £890.

Tamlaght producer Charolais 495kg at £1,000, Charolais 480kg at £985, Enniskillen producer Charolais 470kg at £985, Charolais 470kg at £950, Kesh producer Charolais 450kg at £980 and Macken producer Charolais 460kg at £910.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold to 170ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1,020 and lighter weights from 120-176ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £890.

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 790kg at £1,090, Boho producer Charolais 740kg at £1,005, Irvinestown producer Charolais 508kg at £890, Ennskillen producer Charolais 580kg at £940 and Kesh producer Charolais 620kg at £920.